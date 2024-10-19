Jackets Conclude Play at ITA Southeast Regionals

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis wrapped up action at ITA Southeast Regionals Saturday afternoon, ending the tournament with appearances in the doubles semifinals and the consolation doubles finals.

Krish Arora and Christophe Clement opened the day in the doubles quarterfinals, getting a big win over the No. 3 seeded duo of Miguel Perez Pena and Oscar Pinto Sansano from Georgia, winning 8-7 (7-3).

The Yellow Jacket duo eventually fell in the semifinals of the tournament, falling to the Florida duo of Henry Jefferson Tanapatt Nirundorn, with the Gators winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

In the consolation doubles bracket, Rohan Sachdev and Robert Bauer advanced all the way to the finals, but eventually fell in a tight matchup against Georgia Southern.

The Yellow Jacket duo opened the day with an 8-6 over Flipe Cotsa and Cyrus Mahjoob from UGA in the quarterfinals, before getting an 8-0 win over the Tech duo of Gabriele Brancatelli and Richard Biagiotti in the semifinals.

In the finals, Sachdev and Bauer battled the Georgia Southern duo of Pierre Mouesca and Matthew Mitchell in a tight finals match, but eventually fell 7-8 (2-7).

ITA Southeast Regionals Day 4 Results:

Doubles Main Draw

QF: Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) def. Miguel Perez Pena/Oscar Pinto Sansano (UGA) 8-7 (7-3)

SF: Henry Jefferson/Tanapatt Nirundorn (Florida) def. Christophe Clement/Krish Arora (GT) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Consolation Doubles

C-QF: Rohan Sachdev/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Flipe Cotsa/Cyrus Mahjoob (UGA) 8-6

C-SF: Rohan Sachdev/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Richard Biagiotti 8-0

C-F: Pierre Mouesca/Matthew Mitchell (Georgia Southern) def. Robert Bauer/Rohan Sachdev (GT) 8-7 (7-2)

