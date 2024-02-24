Jackets Conclude Indoor Championships

THE FLATS – On the final day of competition at the ACC Indoor Championships, the Georgia Tech track and field teams had multiple impressive performances.

Three Jackets competed in the finals of their respective events today.

In the women’s 60m hurdles, Anna Witherspoon finished sixth with a time of 8.40.

Eric Singleton Jr. placed fourth overall with a time of 6.68 in the men’s 60m. In the men’s triple jump, John Watkins recorded a mark of 15.62m (51-3), finishing fifth.

In the women’s triple jump, Kelsey Chambers finished in the 18th spot with a mark of 11.30m (37-1).

Six Jackets earned All ACC placement:

First Team:

Shanty Papakosta, 1st Women’s High Jump

Second Team:

Amiea Wilson, 4th Women’s Long Jump

Eric Singleton Jr., 4th Men’s 60m

John Watkins, 5th Men’s Triple Jump

Anna Witherspoon, 6th Women’s 60m Hurdles

Camille Trotman, 6th Women’s High Jump

At the end of the meet, the women finished 12th and the men finished 13th. The women recorded 21.5 points and the men finished with 9 points.

