Jackets Conclude Day Two of ACC Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving concluded day two of the ACC Championships after competing in multiple events.

In the women’s 3m dive, Lizzie Powley recorded the best placement for the Jackets. In day two, Powley finished in sixth place with a score of 262.20.

Anna Bradescu finished 16th for Tech in the women’s 3M event with a score of 243.50.

Batur Unlu finished sixth in the men’s 500 free, recording a NCAA B Cut time of 4:15.42. Mert Kilavuz also competed in the event, recording a NCAA B Cut time 4:21.75.

In the 200 Free Relays, the men finished 8th and the women finished 9th. The men’s team, comprised of David Gapinski, Robin Yeboah, Leandro Odorici and Ricky Balduccini swam a time of 1:17.79. Anna Hadjiloizou, Sophie Murphy, Kiah Smith, and Jillian Ferrar recorded a new school record with a time of 1:29.74.

In total, Tech had ten athletes qualify for the finals. The 200 IM finals featured four Tech athletes.

Mckenzie Campbell was the standout for the women as she broke the school record in the finals with a NCAA B Cut time of 1:58.56. Rei Kuramoto finished behind Campbell with a NCAA B Cut time of 1:58.61.

Berke Saka and Nils Bognar competed in the men’s B final. Saka placed 9th, recording a NCAA B Cut time of 1:42.95, and Bognar finished with a time of 1:46.60.

Hadjiloizou and Odorici were the only Jackets to qualify for the finals in the 50 free event. Hadjiloizou finished with a NCAA B Cut time of 22.35, recording a new school record in the women’s C final. Odorici finished with a NCAA B Cut time of 19.65 in the men’s C final.

At the end of day two, the men’s team sits in seventh place with 235 points and the women’s team sits in 10th place with 177 points.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will continue competition on Thursday, Feb. 22 with the 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free and Men’s 3M Event.

