Jackets Conclude Day Two at NCAA's

INDIANAPOLIS, IND – The Georgia Tech swim and dive program concluded day two of competition at the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Several Jackets were in competition today. To begin competition for the day, Mert Kilaviz competed in the 500 free. Kilavuz finished with a time of 4:18.45 in the preliminary round. Berke Saka competed in the men’s 200 IM, finishing with a time of 1:46.23 in the preliminary round.

Leandro Odorici was in action today for Tech, competing in the 50 free, Odorici finished with a time of 19.49 in the preliminary round.

Max Fowler competed today in the men’s 1-meter dive. Fowler finished with 281.70 points in the preliminary round.

The Jackets continue competition on Friday, March 29. In day three of competition, Batur Unlu will compete in the 200 free, Odorici will compete in the 100 breast, Saka will compete in the 100 back, and Fowler will compete in the 3-meter dive.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech swim and dive, follow us on X (@gtswimdive), Facebook, Instagram (@gtswimdive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com