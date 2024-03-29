Jackets Conclude Day Three of NCAA's

INDIANAPOLIS, IND – The Georgia Tech swim and dive program concluded day three of competition at the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

To start the Jackets off for the day, Batur Unlu competed in the 200 free. Unlu swam a time of 1:35.67 in the preliminary round. Leandro Odorici was the next Jacket to compete for the day, in the men’s 100 breast, finishing with a time of 51.97 finishing in the 20th spot in the preliminary round.

Berke Saka saw action in the men’s 100 back, finishing with a time of 47.35 in the preliminary round.

Max Fowler competed today in the men’s 3-meter dive. Fowler finished with 350.70 points in the preliminary round in the 19th spot.

UP NEXT

In the final day of competition, Odorici will compete in the 100 free, Saka will compete in the 200 back, and Mert Kilavuz will compete in the 1650 free. The men’s 400 free relay will also compete in tomorrow’s finale.

