Jackets Conclude Day Three of ACC Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams have concluded day three of the ACC Championships after competing in one diving event and three swimming events.

Batur Unlu recorded the best placement for the Jackets on day three. Unlu finished fourth in the men’s 200 free, recording a NCAA B Cut time of 1:32.93. Ricky Balduccini also competed in the 200 free, recording a NCAA B Cut time of 1:34.89.

In the Men’s 3m diving event, Max Fowler recorded an eighth-place finish with a score of 258.75. Alex Scott finished with a score of 285.20 in the 16th spot. Luke Dotson finished 28th for Tech, just missing the placement to score in the men’s 3M event with a score of 246.05.

In the men’s 400 IM, Nils Bognar swam a time of 3:53.18 and Giacomo Mezzogori recorded a time of 3:52.25.

McKenzie Campbell finished seventh in the women’s 400 IM, recording a NCAA B Cut time of 4:13.13. Rei Kuramoto also competed in the event, recording a NCAA B Cut time 4:16.38.

Zora Ripkova had an impressive day for Tech. Ripkova competed in the women’s 100 fly finals, recording a time of 52.98.

At the end of the first day, the men sit in 9th place with a team score of 309 points and the women are in 11th place with 220 points.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will continue competition on Friday, Feb. 23 with the 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast and Women’s Platform Event.

