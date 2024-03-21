Jackets Conclude Day One of Women's Championship

ATHENS, GA– The Georgia Tech swim and dive program concluded the first day of competition at the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Anna Bradescu competed in her first event of the championships, the women’s 1-meter dive. Bradescu finished with a score of 198.85 in the preliminaries, finishing in 50th place.

Sabyne Brisson will be in action tomorrow, competing in the 100 breast.

