Jackets Conclude Day One of Bryan Clay Invitational (Copy)

AZUSA, CALIF – Georgia Tech track and field teams completed day one of the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif today.

Three athletes were in competition today for Tech. On the women’s side Kate Jortberg and Katy Earwood competed in the women’s 10,000-meter run. Devin Wade competed in the 10,000-meter event for the men.

In the women’s event, Jortberg would finish in seventh place, running a time of 33:57.66. Earwoood ran a time of 34:26.06, finishing in 14 th place.

Wade competed in the 10,000 meter event on the men’s side, running a time of 29:45.85 in 13 th place.

UP NEXT

The Jackets return for day two of the Bryan Clay Invitational, Friday April 12, at 7:00 a.m. (PST). Competition will also begin in Gainesville Fla.at the Tom Jones Memorial at 2:00 p.m. (ET)

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.