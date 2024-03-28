Jackets Conclude Day One In N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Georgia Tech track and field teams began weekend competition today at the Raleigh Relays.

To begin the day, Cole Miller and Tristan Autry competed in the men’s 3000 meter steeple event. Miller finished with a time of 9:25.97 and Autry with a time of 9:31.40. Charlie Smith and John Higinbotham competed in the 5000 meter event. Smith finished with a time of 14:15.37, Higinbotham finished with a time of 14:20.39.

In the men’s 10000- meter event, Devin Wade finished with a time of 29:39.92.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will continue competition at the Raleigh Relays tomorrow. The Florida Relays will kick off competition tomorrow starting with the women’s hammer throw at 11 a.m.

