Jackets Conclude Day One at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Georgia Tech track and field team completed day one at the Penn Relays.

Two Jackets finished with top 10 times in the women’s steeplechase. Helena Lindsay was the first Jacket to cross the finish line, with a third-place time of 10:02.40. Grace Driskill finished the steeplechase with a seventh-place time of 10:08.49.

In the men’s steeplechase, Billy Carlton finished with a tenth-place time of 8:52.50. Tristan Autry also competed in the steeplechase event, finishing with a time of 9:03.13.

Mary Brady ran a time of 15:55.20 in the women’s 5000-meter race, finishing in fifth-place. Kate Jortberg competed in this event, running a time of 16:16.84.

In the men’s 1500 championship meter race, Myles Collins finished with a time of 3:47.98, in 15th place.

In the men’s 5000- meter event, John Higinbotham finished 12th, with a time of 14:07.44. Devin Wade and Charlie Smith also ran in this event, Wade finished with a time of 14:14.11 and Smith with a time of 14:15.75.

In the women’s 10000-meter event, Katy Earwood finished with an eighth-place time of 33:47.09. Kenzi Walls was next to cross the finish line for Tech, with a 12th place time of 34:19.70.

In the men’s 10000-meter event. Ethan Curnow finished with a time of 30:03.85.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will be back in competition on Saturday at the Penn and LSU Relays.

