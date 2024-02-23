Jackets Conclude Day 2 of Indoor ACC Championships

THE FLATS – On the second day of the ACC Indoor Championships, multiple Jackets earned spots in tomorrow’s finals

Anna Witherspoon was the first Jacket to qualify with a fifth-place time of 8.34 in the 60-meter hurdle preliminaries.

In the women’s 400m prelims, Lydia Troupe recorded a personal best time of 54.11, just missing the mark to qualify for the finals.

Eric Singleton Jr. followed with a time of 6.74 in the men’s 60-meter preliminaries, placing seventh and qualifying for the finals

In the men’s long jump, Cameron O’Neal finished with a mark of 7.14m (23-5.25) landing in the 14th spot.

At the end of day two, the women remain in 7th place with 18.5 points.

UP NEXT

Tech will conclude competition at the ACC Indoor Championships on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.