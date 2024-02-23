Open search form
Jackets Conclude Day 2 of Indoor ACC Championships

Final Results

THE FLATS – On the second day of the ACC Indoor Championships, multiple Jackets earned spots in tomorrow’s finals 

Anna Witherspoon was the first Jacket to qualify with a fifth-place time of 8.34 in the 60-meter hurdle preliminaries. 

In the women’s 400m prelims, Lydia Troupe recorded a personal best time of 54.11, just missing the mark to qualify for the finals. 

Eric Singleton Jr. followed with a time of 6.74 in the men’s 60-meter preliminaries, placing seventh and qualifying for the finals 

In the men’s long jump, Cameron O’Neal finished with a mark of 7.14m (23-5.25) landing in the 14th spot. 

At the end of day two, the women remain in 7th place with 18.5 points.  

UP NEXT
Tech will conclude competition at the ACC Indoor Championships on Saturday, Feb. 25. 

