Jackets Conclude Competition in Two States

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams completed another day of competition.

Florida Relays

The women’s relay “team A” had the best overall performance for the Jackets today. The team comprised of Kayla Rose, Gracie Marston, Allie Walker and Lottie Chappell finished with a first-place time of 8:51.37 in the 4×800 relay.

In the men’s 3000 steeplechase, Billy Carlton ran a first-place time of 9:05.26.

Both Cameron O’Neal and Ameia Wilson finished fourth in their respective events. In the men’s long jump O’Neal finished with a mark of 7.78 meters (25-6.25), and Wilson finished with a mark of 6.35 meters (20-10.00) in the women’s long jump.

In the men’s 1500 meter event, three Jackets finished with top ten times. Nick Nyman finished second, with a time of 3:47.84. Alex Arrambide finished with a seventh-place time of 3:49.49. Myles Collins ran a 9th place time of 3:49.55.

Lydia Troupe competed today, in the women’s 400 meter hurdles. Troupe finished with a time of 58.37, in 11th place.

Raleigh Relays

In the women’s 3000 steeplechase, Grace Driskill finished with a time of 10:22.33.

Mary Brady and Helena Lindsay were in competition today in the women’s 5000-meter event. Brady finished with a time of 16:09.26 and Lindsay finished with a time of 16:23.06.

UP NEXT

Competition will continue tomorrow at both The Raleigh and Florida Relays

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.