Jackets Conclude Competition in Spilt States

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field teams finished competition at the Bryan Clay Invitational and the Tom Jones Memorial Invite.

TOM JONES MEMORIAL

Cole Miller finished with one of the best placements for the Jackets today. In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Miller finished third, with a season best time of 9:14.89. Matt Castronuovo finished with a time of 9:27.11, in the fourth spot

Erin Fegans saw action today in the women’s 5000-meter event. Fegans finished with a fourth-place, personal best time of 17:37.02. Katherine Byrne also competed in this event, running a seventh-place time of 17:54.55.

In the women’s long jump, Ameia Wilson jumped a fourth-place mark of 6.15 meters (20-2 ¼). On the men’s side, Cameron O’Neal finished fifth, jumping a mark of 7.33 (24-0 ¾).

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Cole Miller finished third, with a season best time of 9:14.89. Matt Castronuovo finished with a time of 9:27.11, in the fourth spot.

Myles Collins and Chris Cherono were in action today in Gainesville, competing in the men’s 1500-meter event. Collins finished with a time of 3:48.40 in the 13 th spot. Cherono finished with a season best time of 3:50.22.

BRYAN CLAY INVITATIONAL

In the women’s 5000-meter run (heat four), Helena Lindsay recorded a time of 16:04.27, a fifth-place time. Mary Brady competed in the women’s 5000-meter run (heat three), recording a twelfth-place finish with a time of 16:06.32. Grace Driskill also competed in this event, finishing with a time of 16:32.40.

In the men’s 5000-meter event, Charlie Smith ran an eighth-place time of 14:07.27.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will conclude weekend of competition in Gainesville Fla.at the Tom Jones Memorial at 1:15 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, April. 13.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.