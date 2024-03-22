Jackets Conclude Competition at FSU Relays

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Georgia Tech track and field teams conclude competition at the FSU Relays. To end competition this week, the Jackets shined in multiple events.

In the women’s 800-meter event, six Jackets finished in the Top 10. Gracie Marston was the first Jacket to cross the finish line in third place, with a time of 2:11.21, followed by Kayla Rose who finished with a time of 2:11.72. The next four Jackets to finish for Tech were Lottie Chappell in fifth (2:11.80), Allie Walker in sixth (2:13.25), Reagan Mahoney in seventh (2:13.76) and Riley Perlakowski in eighth (2:13.87).

In the men’s 800-meter event, Jeremiah LaDuca was the first to cross for Tech, finishing in fifth with a time of 1:53.90. Alexander Arrambide and Winston DeCuir III also competed in this event, Arrambide finished eighth with a time of 1:54.57 followed by DeCuir who finished with a time of 1:54.63.

In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, Anna Witherspoon recorded a time of 13.87, earning a fourth-place finish. Lydia Troupe finished fifth in the women’s 400-meter hurdles recording a time of 59.85

The Freshman for Tech excelled in both the men’s and women’s 100-meter dash. On the men’s side, Eric Singleton Jr. finished with a second-place time of 10.56. For the women, Jade Ofotan finished fourth with a time of 11.86.

Ofotan also competed in the women’s 200-meter dash, finishing ninth with a time of 24.68.

Tristan Autry returned to the track, competing in the men’s 1500-meter run. The junior recorded a third-place finish of 4:04.03.

Jameson Miller and Caden Terrell competed in the men’s 400-meter dash. Miller finished second with a time of 47.57 and Terrell finished 10th with a time of 49.23.

The women’s 4×100 team comprised of Ofotan, Witherspoon, Tacari Demery and Christina Joseph ran a second-place time of 46.69.

Due to inclement weather, the 4×400 relays were cancelled.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will split the weekend at the Florida Relays and Raleigh Relays Thursday, Mar. 28 and Friday, Mar. 29.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech track and field, follow us on X (@gt_trackNfield), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_trackNfield) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com