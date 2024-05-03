Jackets Conclude 2024 Season at NCAA Championships

STARKVILLE,MS – No. 30 Georgia Tech men’s tennis fought but could not pull out a victory in the NCAA Championships on Friday, falling 4-1 at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre. Keshav Chopra collected a straight-set singles victory to put Georgia Tech on the scoreboard. The Yellow Jackets concluded the 2024 season with an 18-9 overall record.

Despite dropping the doubles point, Tech’s Marcus McDaniel and Krish Arora secured a 7-6 (7-3) win over 28th ranked Ondrej Horak and Leo Raquin of Middle Tennessee.

The Jackets fought hard in singles play however, with three matches going to a deciding third set. Chopra would put the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard with a win on court two. Chopra faced off with Raider’s Marcel Kamrowski, dominating in the first set with a 6-3 win. He won the match with a 7-6 (7-3) win in the second set.

Singles competition

#12 Andres Martin (GT) vs. #44 Leo Raquin (MTSU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-5, unfinished

#87 Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Marcel Kamrowski (MTSU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

Ondrej Horak (MTSU) def. Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-1

Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Jakub Kroslak (MTSU) 6-2, 5-7, 2-3, unfinished

Demis Taramonlis (MTSU) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-0, 6-3

Javier Cueto Ramos (MTSU) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles competition

Marcus McDaniel/Krish Arora (GT) def. #63 Ryan Fishback/Maxime St. Hilaire (VT) 6-2

Richard Biagiotti/Andres Martin (GT) vs. Matt Harper/Alberto Orso (VT) 5-5, unfinished

Keshav Chopra/Elias Shokry (GT) def. Manuel Goncalves/Hugo Maia (VT) 7-5

UP NEXT

Three Jackets will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship, which will begin at the end of the team tournament.

