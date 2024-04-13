Jackets Come Up Short, 4-1

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (27-17, 10-7 ACC) couldn’t get enough offense on Saturday afternoon, falling to Louisville (24-17, 5-9 ACC), 4-1, at Mewborn Field. Kinsey Norton set a new career high for strikeouts but a Jin Sileo home run was the only offense the Yellow Jackets could muster in the loss.

QUICK HITS

The Jackets hit one home run today, courtesy of Jin Sileo, bringing the season total to 77, the fourth most in program history. Tech is on pace for 93 home runs this season.

Sileo’s homer was her fourth of the season, tying her freshman year for the most homers she’s hit in a season at the collegiate level.

Sara Beth Allen drew two walks for a season total of 39, tying Tricia Awald (2019) and Tara Knudsen (2004) for the 5 th most in a season in program history

most in a season in program history Ella Edgmon recorded a pair of hits. It was her 16 th multi-hit game of the season, the most on the team.

multi-hit game of the season, the most on the team. Kinsey Norton set a new career high with seven strikeouts over five innings of work.

The five innings pitched also matched a career-best for Norton, who had set it just last week against Troy.

Sophia Voyles and Blake Neleman combined to pitch the sixth and seventh innings. They each recorded a strikeout for a total of nine strikeouts for the game, tied for the most the staff has achieved in a single game this year.

HOW IT HAPPENED

For the second game in a row, the Jackets got off to a very strong start in the circle, with Norton retiring the first seven Louisville batters she faced, including three strikeouts. Sileo got the scoring started with a solo home run in left center in the third inning. Norton got back to work. striking out four over the next two innings, surrendering her first hit in the fourth inning. Louisville tied the game with a leadoff home run in the sixth. Norton left the game after walking the next batter, the Cardinals would strike with a two-run homer the very next batter to go ahead, 3-1. Voyles settled in from there, getting a strikeout before the 6th inning finished up. Louisville added another run in the top of the seventh to take a 4-1 lead. Tech got on base with a pinch-hit single from Emma Minghini but the Cardinals got the three outs they needed to finish off the game.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will take on Louisville in the rubber match Sunday at noon. Tomorrow is Bark in the Park! Bring the dogs out to Mewborn Field and receive a free Georgia Tech water bowl. The game will be streamed live on ACCNX. For ticket information, visit ramblinwreck.com

