Jackets Come Home to Face Virginia Tech

Complete game notes | Coach Pastner interview | Watch online | Listen | Tickets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech continues Atlantic Coast Conference play Tuesday evening against Virginia Tech at McCamish Pavilion. Tip time is 7 p.m. for the teams’ only scheduled regular-season meeting this season.

Georgia Tech update (10-12, 4-7 ACC) – Tech sits alone in 12th place in the ACC, one game out of a sixth-place tie that includes the Yellow Jackets’ two opponents this week – Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh – as well as Boston College, Clemson and NC State. Tech is 1-3 at home in conference play since January began, falling to Duke, Notre Dame and Virginia by a total of 13 points before downing NC State on Jan. 25. The Jackets come into Tuesday’s game on the heels of an 80-72 loss at Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech update (14-8, 5-6 ACC) – In its first season under head coach Mike Young, the Hokies have lost four of their last five games, the lone win coming in double-overtime at home against North Carolina on Jan. 22. Since then Virginia Tech, 3-3 on the road, has lost three tough games by an average of 8.7 points to Boston College, Miami and Florida State (a 74-63 home loss Saturday).

Broadcast information – Live television on the ACC Network. Online streaming available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage by Learfield IMG College (680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan in Atlanta, TuneIn app). Tech broadcast available on satellite radio (XM ch. 385, internet ch. 975).