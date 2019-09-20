Jackets Collect Wins at Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opened the fall season with four doubles victories and five singles triumphs on day one of the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic.

The Jackets opened Friday with two rounds of doubles action, pocketing four victories amongst three doubles tandems. Competing in flight two, the Tech tandem of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores swept a pair of matches to reach the championship match on Saturday. The Jackets upended South Carolina’s Mia Horvit and Emma Shelton, 8-5, before defeating North Carolina’s Alexa Graham and Alle Sanford, 8-4. The Jackets will face Kelly Chen and Margaryta Bilokin of Duke Saturday at 9 a.m. in the flight championship.

Also sweeping doubles play on Friday was Tech’s duo of Nami Otsuka and Gia Cohen. The pair picked up an 8-7 (6) tiebreak victory over Mississippi State’s Marta Falceto and Sara Lizariturry to open the morning before edging Duke’s Summer Dvorak and Ema Lazic, 8-5. Otsuka and Cohen will face Ariadna Riley and Callie Creath from Tennessee on Saturday for the flight four doubles title.

Jones, Flores, and Cohen highlighted the afternoon, going undefeated between doubles and singles play. No. 10 Jones cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 decision of No. 41 Emma Antonaki (MSU) in flight one, while Cohen pocketed a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Maryann Rompf (Furman). Flores battled to a three-set victory over Tijana Spasojevic (Texas), 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in flight five. Nadia Gizdova and Rosie Garcia Gross each picked up a singles win in flights eight and nine, respectively. Gizdova took on Callie Creath of Tennessee, capturing a three-set triumph, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), while Garcia Gross pocketed her first collegiate victory, downing Mary Beth Hurley (OSU), 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Action continues on Sunday with one round of doubles and two rounds of singles play.

RESULTS

Doubles

Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. Mia Horvit/Emma Shelton (USC) 8-5

Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. Alexa Graham/Alle Sanford (UNC) 8-4

Nami Otsuka/Gia Cohen (GT) def. Marta Falceto/Sara Lizariturry (MSU) – 8-7 (6)

Nami Otsuka/Gia Cohen (GT) def. Summer Dvorak/Ema Lazic (Duke) – 8-5

Georgie Walker/Maggie Pate (Furman) def. Nadia Gizdova/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) – 8-1

Kylie Duckworth/Lyric Bonilla (Tennessee) def. Nadia Gizdova/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) – 8-7 (6)

Singles

No. 10 Kenya Jones (GT) def. No. 41 Emma Antonaki (MSU) – 6-3, 6-0

Victoria Flores (GT) def. Tijana Spasojevic (Texas) – 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

Gia Cohen (GT) def. Maryann Rompf (Furman) – 6-1, 6-4

No. 66 Amanda Meyer (Vanderbilt) def. Nami Otsuka (GT) – 7-5, 6-2

Nadia Gizdova (GT) def. Callie Creath (Tennessee) – 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Mary Beth Hurley (OSU) – 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Gemma Heath (USC) def. Sophia Sassoli (GT) – 6-2, 5-7, 1-0

Sunday Schedule of Play

Doubles

Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) vs. No. 41 Kelly Chen/Margaryta Bilokin (Duke) – 9 a.m.

Nami Otsuka/Gia Cohen (GT) vs. Ariadna Riley/Callie Creath (Tennessee) – 9 a.m.

Nadia Gizdova/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. Anika Yarlagadda/Sophia Patel (UNC) – 9 a.m. indoors

Singles

No. 10 Kenya Jones (GT) vs. No. 4 Alexa Graham (UNC) – 10:15 a.m.

Victoria Flores (GT) vs. Ali DeSpain (Clemson) – 1 p.m.

Gia Cohen (GT) vs. Joanna Silva (Tennessee) – 1:30 p.m.

Nami Otsuka (GT) vs. Maggie Pate (Furman) – 11:15 a.m.

Nadia Gizdova (GT) vs. Georgie Walker (Furman) – 2 p.m.

Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. Elise Mills (USC) – 11:30 a.m.

Sophia Sassoli (GT) vs. Danni Vines (Furman) – 11:15 a.m. indoors

