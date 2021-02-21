Jackets Collect First ACC Win Over FSU, 4-3

Box Score

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. – Andres Martin won a clutch third set tiebreaker against Loris Pourroy to help give Georgia Tech its first ACC win of the 2021 season over Florida State in a 4-3 nail bitter at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon.

FSU (3-5, 0-2 ACC) got out to an early lead after clinching the doubles point, as courts one and three went into tiebreakers after Tech (6-3, 1-1 ACC) fell on court two. Alex Knaff/Sebastian Arcila beat No. 31 Marcus McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher in a closely contested 7-6 (2) battle, giving FSU a 1-0 advantage heading into singles play.

Despite the setback in doubles the Yellow Jackets got off to a hot start in singles as Schelcher won court four 6-2, 6-3, to tie it up at 1-1.

McDaniel followed suit as he defeated No. 77 Knaff on court one 6-2, 7-5. He remains undefeated in dual match singles with an 8-0 record.

With Tech up 2-1 Chen Dong, the lone true freshman on the squad, collected his fourth dual match singles win this year in a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2, showing against Andreja Petrovic on court six. All four of Dong’s dual match singles victories have come on court six.

Down 3-1 the Seminoles answered back taking courts three and five. The match came down to a third set tiebreaker on court two as No. 59 Martin topped Porroy in a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (6) showing. It was tied up at six-all during the tiebreaker before Martin gained the upper hand scoring two consecutive points to move the Jackets to 6-3 overall on the year.

Georgia Tech now has a .714 (35-14) win percentage in dual match singles, with a perfect 9-0 record on court two in singles.

The Yellow Jackets return to the court on Friday, Feb. 26 as Tech plays host to Duke at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. First serve is slotted for 3 p.m. (EST).

Singles competition:

1. Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) def. #77 Alex Knaff (FS) 6-2, 7-5

2. #59 Andres Martin (M-GT) def. Loris Pourroy (FS) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6)

3. Richard Thongoana (FS) def. Keshav Chopra (M-GT) 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

4. Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) def. Sebastian Arcila (FS) 6-2, 6-3

5. Marcus Walters (FS) def. Brandon McKinney (M-GT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

6. Chen Dong (M-GT) def. Andreja Petrovic (FS) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Doubles competition:

1. Alex Knaff/Sebastian Arcila (FS) def. #31 Marcus McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) 7-6 (7-2)

2. Loris Pourroy/Marcus Walters (FS) def. Brandon McKinney/Keshav Chopra (M-GT) 6-4

3. Chase Wood/Bryn Nahrung (FS) vs. Andres Martin/Chen Dong (M-GT) 6-6 (10-9), unfinished

Match Notes:

Georgia Tech 6-3, 1-1

Florida State University 3-5, 0-2

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (4,1,6,3,5,2)

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.