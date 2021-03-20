Jackets Earn Best Finish in School History at NCAA's

Results

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s swimming & diving closed out the final day of NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving National Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jacket women finished NCAA’s with a team score of 24 points to finish 28th overall, the highest finish in program history.

“I’m so proud of the women that made it to NCAA’s this year,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming & Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “Cami Hidalgo placed third in the 3m competition, which is the highest finish ever in program history, as well as both Cami and Anna scoring on platform. As a team we finished 28th in the country, which is the highest finish ever for the women’s team. This finish is a great steppingstone as well for our current swimmers & divers and incoming freshmen. I know that this season has just finished, but I am very excited about what our women’s swimming & diving team can do next season.”

Senior Camryn Hidalgo and true freshman Anna Bradescu collected all-American honorable mention status in the platform event.

This is the first time since 2008, when Hannah Krimm and Stephanie England were named all-Americans in the 3m event, that two Tech divers have earned national honors in the same event in the same year.