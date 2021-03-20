Jackets Earn Best Finish in School History at NCAA's

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s swimming & diving closed out the final day of NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving National Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jacket women finished NCAA’s with a team score of 24 points to finish 28th overall, the highest finish in program history.
“I’m so proud of the women that made it to NCAA’s this year,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming & Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “Cami Hidalgo placed third in the 3m competition, which is the highest finish ever in program history, as well as both Cami and Anna scoring on platform. As a team we finished 28th in the country, which is the highest finish ever for the women’s team. This finish is a great steppingstone as well for our current swimmers & divers and incoming freshmen. I know that this season has just finished, but I am very excited about what our women’s swimming & diving team can do next season.”
Senior Camryn Hidalgo and true freshman Anna Bradescu collected all-American honorable mention status in the platform event.
This is the first time since 2008, when Hannah Krimm and Stephanie England were named all-Americans in the 3m event, that two Tech divers have earned national honors in the same event in the same year.
Both divers reached the consolation finals in the platform event, with Hidalgo taking third at 280.00 and Bradescu finishing seventh at 236.00. Hidalgo scored 261.60 in the preliminary round placing 12th on the individual leaderboard, while Bradescu tallied up 263.80 points to take 11th-place.
“I’m very proud of all the divers this year,” said head diving coach John Ames. “Not everything was perfect, but we have had so many program first’s this year. It has been stressful but very exciting and very rewarding. I can’t wait for next week!”
Sophomores McKenzie Campbell and Brooke Switzer represented the Jackets on the swimming end of things at the final day of NCAA’s. Campbell raced to a 29th-place finish in the 200 fly clocking in at 1:57.06 during prelims. In her third event at nationals Switzer garnered a 57th-place performance in the 100 free touching the wall at 50.24 in prelims.
“I want to thank our staff for all their hard work this year,” Shealy Hart added. “I really feel we grew as a staff and I am proud of the way we were able to adjust to the unique situation of this season. With all that went on this year the team performed exceptionally well. I’m so proud of the whole team, and the staff is looking forward to what we can do next year in the ACC and at NCAA’s.”
