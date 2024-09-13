Jackets Close out Day One of Play at Southern Intercollegiates

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis closed out day one of play at the Southern Intercollegiate Championships, hosted by UGA, with five wins.

Action began on the indoor courts with doubles, where Tech picked up a win from the newly-formed duo of Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini, defeating Jelani Sarr/Atakan Karahan of South Carolina, 7-6 (9-7). The Tech duo advanced to the red draw quarterfinals but fell to the UGA duo of Thomas Paulsell and Ryan Colby 4-6.

Krish Arora and Richard Biagiotti were also in the red draw but fell to Freddy Blaydes/Niels Ratiu (UGA) 1-6. The duo then played in the west quarterfinals but fell to Nemanja Stefanovic/Marceau Fouilhoux of Mercer 6-0.

In the black draw, UNCW’s duo of Richard Trey Mallory and Lukas Steffen defeated Owen DeMuth/Christophe Clement, while Robert Bauer and Rohan Sachdev lost 6-7 (2-7) to Georgia States’s Baran Soyler and Brian Capalnean.

In singles action, Tech claimed four wins. In the black draw, Biagiotti fell to Freddy Blaydes, 1-6, 4-6, while Arora picked up a 6-4, 6-1 win over Romain Gales from Clemson.

Bonetto, the lone Yellow Jacket in the red draw, fell to Nicolas Kotzen from Columbia, losing 4-6, 6-7 (1-7).

Carlini defeated Kaetan Mehta (Clemson) 6-2, 6-4 and Clement won 6-1, 6-4 over Cole Henceroth from South Carolina in the silver draw. In tha same draw, Matt Pitts from Clemson defeated Sachdev 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

In the white draw, Bauer got a 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win over Matt Damm, while Shingo Masuda of Mercer defeated DeMuth 6-3, 7-5.

Southern Intercollegiates Day 1 Results:

Singles:

Black Draw:

R16: Freddy Blaydes (UGA) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-1, 6-4

R16: Krish Arora (GT) def. Romain Gales (Clemson) 6-4, 6-1

Red Draw:

R16: Nicolas Kotzen (Columbia) def. Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)

Silver Draw:

R16: Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Kaetan Mehta (Clemson) 6-2, 6-4

R16: Matt Pitts (Clemson) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

R16: Christophe Clement (GT) def. Cole Henceroth (USC) 6-1, 6-4

White Draw:

Quarterfinals: Shingo Masuda (Mercer) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-3, 7-5

Quarterfinals: Robert Bauer (GT) def. Max Damm (Clemson) 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

Doubles:

Black Draw:

R16: Richard Trey Mallory/Lukas Steffen (UNCW) def. Owen DeMuth/Christophe Clement (GT) 6-1

R16: Baran Soyler/ Brian Capalnean (GSU) def. Robert Bauer/Rohan Sachdev (GT) 7-6 (7-2)

Red Draw:

R16: Freddy Blaydes/Niels Ratio (UGA) def. Krish Arora/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-1

R16: Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Atakan Karahan/Jelani Sarr (USC) 7-6 (7-9)

Quarterfinals: Thomas Paulsell/Ryan Colby (UGA) def. Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlin­i (GT) 6-4

West QF: Nemanja Stefanovic/Marceau Fouilhoux (Mercer) def. Krish Arora/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-0

