Jackets Close Out Day Two of ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech diving & women’s swimming capped off day two of the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships with multiple student-athletes reaching finals in their respective events on Thursday evening at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Sophomore diver Ruben Lechuga started the day off for the Yellow Jackets as he punched his ticket to finals for the second day in a row after taking bronze in the men’s 1m event yesterday. His preliminary score of 389.45 earned him a spot in the 3m event finals where he finished eighth at 363.45. Senior Jacob Kreider placed 24th in the 3m event, adding to the Yellow Jacket men’s overall score.
Senior women’s diver Camryn Hidalgo finished ninth in the women’s 1m event with a score of 278.70, the highest finish for the women on day two. Sophomore Carmen Woodruff and true freshman Anna Bradescu also scored for Tech in that event coming in 22nd- and 24th-place respectively. The women’s 1m was the highest individual scoring event for Tech on day two.
On the women’s swimming end of things three Jackets qualified for finals as sophomores Brooke Switzer and McKenzie Campbell secured spots in the 500 free finals, while senior Catriona MacGregor made it to the 200 IM finals.
Switzer earned her third NCAA B cut of the 2020-21 season and second at ACCs clocking in at 4:45.74 to take fifth in the 500 free B finals, 13th overall in that event. Her mark was also good for second all-time on Techs’ performance list. On day one Switzer posted a time of 1:45.62 during her leg of the 800 free relay to earn her first B cut of the weekend.
Campbell placed fourth in the 500 free C final, 20th overall, touching the wall at 4:47.70. MacGregor also had a top-20 performance coming in 19th-place, third in the C final, in the 200 IM with a time of 2:00.28.
At the end of the second day of competition Tech is in 10th-place on the team leaderboard with 210 points. Day three preliminary rounds get underway at 11 a.m. (EST) tomorrow.
Women’s Team Standings
- Virginia – 510
- NC State – 486
- Virginia Tech – 376
- Louisville – 311.5
- Duke – 290
- Notre Dame – 276
- North Carolina – 244.5
- Miami – 238
- FSU – 214
- Georgia Tech – 210
- Pittsburgh – 159
- Boston College – 115
Tomorrow the women’s swimming squad will take on the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back and 400 medley relay, while the women’s diving crew faces the platform event.
The entirety of the 2021 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.
