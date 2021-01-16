Jackets Close Out Clemson Invite

Results

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track & field closed out the final day of competition at the 2021 Clemson Invitational on Saturday afternoon. Yellow Jacket distance runners Kenzie Walls & Zach Jaeger, along with junior sprinter Alexis Kitchens, were Tech’s three podium finishers during the last events of the Invite.

Walls, the Jackets top performer on the day, placed second in the women’s 3000m crossing the finish line at 10:04.87. The Clemson Invite was the true freshman’s second collegiate meet of her career. Six Tech runners placed in the top-10 in the 3000m, as junior Clay McKnight joined Walls on the podium taking third with a time of 10:14.91.

Kitchens set a personal best time in the 200m as she sprinted to a 24.97 third-place performance. She earned three personal best marks in three separate events throughout the Invite in the 200m, 60m (7.67) and long jump (5.74m/18’10”)

“The women made some improvements from last weekend and we got a few more women back in action, so it was a productive weekend,” said head women’s track & field coach Alan Drosky. “We still have a lot more work to do though. The competition is important right now as it serves a dual purpose of getting the needed work in but also measuring the progress.”