Jackets Close Out Clemson Invite

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track & field closed out the final day of competition at the 2021 Clemson Invitational on Saturday afternoon. Yellow Jacket distance runners Kenzie Walls & Zach Jaeger, along with junior sprinter Alexis Kitchens, were Tech’s three podium finishers during the last events of the Invite.
Walls, the Jackets top performer on the day, placed second in the women’s 3000m crossing the finish line at 10:04.87. The Clemson Invite was the true freshman’s second collegiate meet of her career. Six Tech runners placed in the top-10 in the 3000m, as junior Clay McKnight joined Walls on the podium taking third with a time of 10:14.91.
Kitchens set a personal best time in the 200m as she sprinted to a 24.97 third-place performance. She earned three personal best marks in three separate events throughout the Invite in the 200m, 60m (7.67) and long jump (5.74m/18’10”)
“The women made some improvements from last weekend and we got a few more women back in action, so it was a productive weekend,” said head women’s track & field coach Alan Drosky. “We still have a lot more work to do though. The competition is important right now as it serves a dual purpose of getting the needed work in but also measuring the progress.”
Jaeger finished in the top-three in his respective event for the second weekend in a row. The sophomore raced to a 8:27.87 finish in the 3000m, earning him a personal record in the process.
Last week’s ACC Co-Field Performer of the Week, true freshman jumper John Watkins, placed fourth in the triple jump going for a mark of 14.63m/48’0″. Sophomore vaulter Brian Hauch also produced a fourth-place showing, clearing a mark of 4.60m/15’1″. A pair of Yellow Jacket men’s sprinters also captured top-five times in the 800, as senior Bennett Hillier (1:57.29) and freshman Mac Bloodworth (1:57.31) came in fourth- & fifth-place, respectively.
“This weekend the men made progress in several areas from our week one performances,” said head men’s track & field coach Grover Hinsdale. “We will be settling into a regular school & class schedule as we prepare to compete at South Carolina next weekend.”
Georgia Tech track & field will return next weekend as the Yellow Jackets head to Columbia, S.C., to face the Carolina Challenge on Jan. 23.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com