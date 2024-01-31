Jackets Close Homestand with No. 14/16 Notre Dame

GEORGIA TECH (13-8, 4-5 ACC) vs. No. 14/16 NOTRE DAME (15-4, 5-3 ACC)

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes, Haley Jones)

Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)

Georgia Tech women’s basketball closes out this two-game homestand on Thursday night looking to snap a two-game skid. The Yellow Jackets meet their third ranked opponent in as many games welcoming the Fighting Irish. Most recently, Tech is coming off a tough loss to No. 23 Florida State, 78-67. The Jackets led entering the final period, but the Seminoles staged a strong fourth quarter to take the win. Kara Dunn led a trio of players in double-figures with 19 points.

Notre Dame comes into the midweek tilt off an 82-67 victory at UConn to break from conference play. The Fighting Irish dropped their last ACC game against Syracuse, falling, 79-65. Despite the loss, ND has won five of its last six outings. On the road, the Fighting Irish are 3-1. Hannah Hidalgo leads the team and conference in scoring, averaging 24.4 points per game.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 17-1, and has taken the last four meetings. Last season, Notre Dame took a 76-53 win in South Bend. Kara Dunn finished with nine points, while Avyonce Carter added eight points in the loss. Georgia Tech seeks its first win over Notre Dame in Atlanta, as the Fighting Irish own an 8-0 advantage.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 15.7 points per game. Dunn ranks ninth overall in scoring in the ACC and is eighth in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (8 th ) and Tonie Morgan (12 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (12 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (9 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (19 th ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is 11th.

) and Kayla Blackshear (19 ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is 11th. Tonie Morgan is the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 9 th in rebounding and 4 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 4 in assists in overall games. In ACC games only, Morgan is one of two players to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists, along with Alyssa Ustby (UNC).

Morgan is also the only true guard to rank in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding. Alyssa Utsby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and sits at No. 3.

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 37.8 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks third overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and ties for seventh in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 3 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 16.14 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.20 assists per game, while Notre Dame comes in second at 17.16.

In ACC games only, Georgia Tech ties for fifth in three-point field goal percentage. The Yellow Jackets are hitting 33.7 percent of its field goal attempts. Louisville leads the ACC at 39.3 percent.

