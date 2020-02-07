Jackets Go North to Face Pittsburgh

Complete game notes | Coach Pastner audio | Bubba Parham audio | Where to watch (RSN affiliates) | Watch online | Listen

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech continues Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday afternoon with a road game against Pittsburgh at the Petersen Events Center. Tip time is 2 p.m. for the first of two scheduled meetings between the teams this season.

Georgia Tech update (11-12, 5-7 ACC) – Tech sits in a five-way tie for eighth place in the ACC standings, a game and a half out of fifth place, and has four games upcoming with teams also in that tie, including two against Pittsburgh. The Jackets have won two of their last three games in conference play, including a 76-57 verdict over Virginia Tech at home Tuesday night. They are 3-3 on the road in ACC games, winning at NC State, North Carolina and Boston College.

Pittsburgh update (14-9, 5-7 ACC) – The Panthers have dropped three of their last four games, all three losses on the road, at Syracuse, Duke and, most recently, at Notre Dame Wednesday night by an 80-72 score (same score as Tech’s loss last Saturday in South Bend). Pitt is 4-2 in ACC games at home this season, including a season-opening triumph over Florida State and wins over Boston College, Miami and North Carolina.

Broadcast information – Live television on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (Fox Sports South in Atlanta. Online streaming available on ACC Network Extra available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage by Learfield IMG College (680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan in Atlanta, TuneIn app). Tech broadcast available on satellite radio (XM ch. 383, internet ch. 973).