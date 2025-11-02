Jackets Cap Virginia Trip With Sweep of Hokies

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – VT 16)

Virginia Tech got the jump on Georgia Tech in set one but the Jackets were quickly able to work their way back to a set one win as well as hold the Hokies’ offense to a .000 attack percentage. The Hokies held the set one lead through to 13-11, despite the Yellow Jackets tying the set 11-11. An exceptional eight-point scoring run from Georgia Tech took the lead 19-13 before a service error gave another point to Virginia Tech. The Jackets went on to outscore the Hokies, 6-2, for the set one win. Pierce and Fiedorowicz notched three kills respectively, with Fiedorowicz holding a .500 attack percentage. Soares saw a .455 assist percentage as she earned 10 assists on 22 attempts. Bieleski and Fiedorowicz led in digs with four apiece. Fiedorowicz was also present defensively at the net as she along with Pierce, Garibaldi, and Soares all saw a piece of a block.

Set 2 (GT 25 – VT 20)

Set two began tight with the hosting Tech once again taking a small lead early (9-6). A three-point run for Georgia Tech tied the set at 17 apiece before the Hookies called a timeout. That timeout would prove to be of no avail as the Yellow Jackets went on to outscore the Hokies 8-3 for the set two win. Georgia Tech saw its most kills of the match during set two (17) as well as its highest attack percentage of the match (.324) while holding Virginia Tech to below a .200 attack percentage (.121) and only 10 kills. Garibaldi could not be contained on offense as she led both teams with six kills and a .857 attack percentage. Pierce (4), Mambu (3), and Fiedorowicz (3) saw a multi-kill set as well. Soares tallied another 14 assists as well as four digs.

Set 3 (GT 25 – VT 18)

Set three saw the visiting Tech take an early lead with kills from Despiagne, an ace from Garibaldi, and an error from Virginia Tech (4-1). The Hokies were able to quickly bring the set within two points (5-3) but that would be the closest they got to tying the set as the Jackets continued to extend their lead. Despite battling to make the set 19-16, Georgia Tech record six of the final eight points of the set for a 25-8 set three win. Mambu, Despaigne, and Fiedorowicz collected three final kills while Soares stacked another 10 assists and five digs. Velez saw her best set defensively in the third with a team high six digs.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are set to continue their five-match road swing against Boston College on Friday at 7 p.m. before taking on Syracuse on Sunday at 1 p.m.

