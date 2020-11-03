Jackets #BuzzToTheBallot on Election Day

On Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, Georgia Tech student-athletes and staff supported voters at McCamish Pavilion – which is serving as a polling location for Fulton County-registered voters.
Taking a play out of @CoachCollins playbook and picking up up @WaffleHouse for the McCamish poll workers.
Need a good pregame!#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot #Vote pic.twitter.com/GBXKqAqQmi
— Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) November 3, 2020
At 5:00 a.m. this morning a team of Georgia Tech students turned on ballot machines at what will be one of America’s first and only completely student-run polling locations. Polls open at McCamish at 7:00 a.m. 🐝🇺🇸🗳| https://t.co/NlXsetxXH0 pic.twitter.com/pqlD7Fqirn
— Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) November 3, 2020
GOOOOD MORNING!! IT IS A GREAT DAY TO GET OUT AND 👇#VOTE#BuzzToTheBallot #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/PpdonHIs2v
— Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) November 3, 2020
Proud to help support #ElectionDay at McCamish today 🗳#VOTE #BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/2r35HZK90N
— Coach Josh Pastner (@GTJoshPastner) November 3, 2020
Appreciate @CoachCollins and his wife Jennifer supporting voters at McCamish this morning #VOTE #AllVoteNoPlay #BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/2083r8TcZL
— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) November 3, 2020
Rolling at McCamish!@GeorgiaTech students and @FultonInfo doing great work! #BuzzToTheBallot#vote pic.twitter.com/7XvMzg0pW3
— Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) November 3, 2020
Proud of our student-athletes for helping out at McCamish Pavilion on Election Day!
🐝🗳🇺🇸#Vote#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/I38WVYSEnW
— Ga Tech Swim & Dive (@GTSwimDive) November 3, 2020
We had a great time helping out at McCamish Pavilion today! Grateful and thankful to have done our part!
🐝🗳🇺🇸#Vote#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/JpvzVQvrLi
— Ga Tech Swim & Dive (@GTSwimDive) November 3, 2020
Thrilled to be a part of #BuzzToTheBallot at McCamish Pavilion @gatechsga@georgiatech@CapitolJackets@FultonInfo pic.twitter.com/cyxRa7yn8F
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) November 3, 2020
Excited to be a part of Election Day at McCamish Pavilion!
🐝🗳🇺🇸 #Vote#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/YOGTUDUv6Q
— GT Track & Field/XC (@GT_trackNfield) November 3, 2020
Bursting with pride to see the culmination of our student-athletes’, coaches’ & campus’ hard work to amplify the importance of participating in our democratic process. Thanks to everyone that has played a part!#VOTE#ElectionDay#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot#TogetherWeSwarm https://t.co/hL9MLUZZTu
— Todd Stansbury (@GTToddStansbury) November 3, 2020
#VOTE #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/uEnbMMvNl4
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 3, 2020
Name a voting precinct in America with this much energy!
🔋 @Dylanl_2
🔋 @DeveneyDylan
🔋 @jor_yates #BuzzToTheBallot #VOTE pic.twitter.com/KGRrvAwvvF
— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) November 3, 2020
Head coach @jkennyt out here with @GaTechSoftball player Cameron Stanford & members of @AlphaDeltaPi helping out on Election Day in Johns Creek!
🐝🗳🇺🇸#Vote#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/pPSpfzvT2V
— GT Men's Tennis (@GT_MTEN) November 3, 2020
#Election2020 #AllVoteNoPlay #Vote pic.twitter.com/YHk94Md8a3
— Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) November 3, 2020
As is @GTWBB!#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/ln0mcF1z9i
— Eric Reveno (@CoachReveno) November 3, 2020
Today’s Election Day! GO VOTE!!! #ElectionDay #Elections2020 #GoVote pic.twitter.com/nbfVPe9eVL
— Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) November 3, 2020
That’s right, HONK if u voted!!! Makes u feel good!!! @GTWBB @GeorgiaTech @GTAthletics 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/d721gMgdKD
— Nell Fortner (@NellOnWheels) November 3, 2020
Today’s the DAY! We’re voting, are you?!?
🗳 #AllVoteNoPlay
🗳 #BuzzToTheBallot
🗳 #BeGold
🗳 @gtathletics pic.twitter.com/dC3cUYedr3
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) November 3, 2020
.@clairemoritz_ & @wavydavy429 out here assisting with Election Day at McCamish Pavilion!
🐝🗳🇺🇸#Vote #AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/poM1ETdhD5
— GT Track & Field/XC (@GT_trackNfield) November 3, 2020
#vote #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/alr56tLTC2
— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) November 3, 2020
Proud of our guys for helping to support #ElectionDay at McCamish this morning! #AllVoteNoPlay pic.twitter.com/tpTIfiZ5Cl
— Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) November 3, 2020
It’s ELECTION DAY!! Go vote!! #ElectionDay #Vote #BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/i9ZknD2f4V
— Georgia Tech WTennis (@GT_WTEN) November 3, 2020
So proud to have been a part of such an important day ‼️🗳 #allvotenoplay pic.twitter.com/oqLexCIsqv
— Georgia Tech Volleyball (@GTVolleyball) November 4, 2020
Oh HEYYYY @MariaTaylor !!! 🏀🐝 #BuzzToTheBallot #VOTE pic.twitter.com/JeYzat7xM4
— Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) November 3, 2020
Loved seeing @MariaTaylor at McCamish this morning! #BuzzToTheBallot #Vote pic.twitter.com/BITczm63rS
— Coach Josh Pastner (@GTJoshPastner) November 3, 2020
🗳 @CoachCollins
🗳 @MariaTaylor
🗳 #BuzzToTheBallot #ElectionDay #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/z3zXcrvd1l
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 3, 2020
Awesome hanging out with @GTJoshPastner @CoachCollins they were two of the first head coaches to advocate for athletes having no team activities on Election Day. Now it is NCAA mandated. Thank You for starting a trend and doing what’s right guys!! #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/1Majov8ZQ5
— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) November 3, 2020
Check out our @GTWBB freshmen doing their part to help w our polling venue at McCamish Pavillion! Learning the importance of Stewardship. @GTWBB @GeorgiaTech @GTAthletics 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/j3P3frBVd7
— Nell Fortner (@NellOnWheels) November 3, 2020
The day may be over, but the impact we made today will last forever ! 🐝🏀📸#BuzzToTheBallot #AllVoteNoPlay#Vote2020 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/jzGOkLfamu
— Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) November 4, 2020
Grateful & thankful to be a part of Election Day at McCamish Pavilion!
🐝🗳🇺🇸#Vote#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/Hj8MXBbez7
— GT Track & Field/XC (@GT_trackNfield) November 3, 2020
#VOTE #ElectionDay @gatechsga@georgiatech@CapitolJackets@FultonInfo #BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/NmmBk4mSDl
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) November 3, 2020
Still going strong at McCamish Pavilion! Happy to do our part this Election Day!
🐝🗳🇺🇸#Vote#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/Grdn0bvYjR
— Ga Tech Swim & Dive (@GTSwimDive) November 3, 2020
🗳 @gatechsga
🗳 @GTWBB
🗳 @MariaTaylor #BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/BnnrqixqdA
— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) November 3, 2020