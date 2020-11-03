Open search form
Open mobile menu

Jackets #BuzzToTheBallot on Election Day

On Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, Georgia Tech student-athletes and staff supported voters at McCamish Pavilion – which is serving as a polling location for Fulton County-registered voters.

 

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
November 2, 2020 Georgia Tech Athletics Unveils Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Pledge

GT pledges to prepare, support and stand with student-athletes as they make the world a better place

Georgia Tech Athletics Unveils Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Pledge
October 29, 2020 Unity Week: Together We Rise

VIDEO: Georgia Tech student-athletes and SGA join together for Unity Week theme

Unity Week: Together We Rise
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets