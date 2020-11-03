Jackets #BuzzToTheBallot on Election Day

On Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, Georgia Tech student-athletes and staff supported voters at McCamish Pavilion – which is serving as a polling location for Fulton County-registered voters.

At 5:00 a.m. this morning a team of Georgia Tech students turned on ballot machines at what will be one of America’s first and only completely student-run polling locations. Polls open at McCamish at 7:00 a.m. 🐝🇺🇸🗳| https://t.co/NlXsetxXH0 pic.twitter.com/pqlD7Fqirn — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) November 3, 2020

Proud of our student-athletes for helping out at McCamish Pavilion on Election Day! 🐝🗳🇺🇸#Vote#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/I38WVYSEnW — Ga Tech Swim & Dive (@GTSwimDive) November 3, 2020

We had a great time helping out at McCamish Pavilion today! Grateful and thankful to have done our part! 🐝🗳🇺🇸#Vote#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/JpvzVQvrLi — Ga Tech Swim & Dive (@GTSwimDive) November 3, 2020

Bursting with pride to see the culmination of our student-athletes’, coaches’ & campus’ hard work to amplify the importance of participating in our democratic process. Thanks to everyone that has played a part!#VOTE#ElectionDay#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot#TogetherWeSwarm https://t.co/hL9MLUZZTu — Todd Stansbury (@GTToddStansbury) November 3, 2020

Proud of our guys for helping to support #ElectionDay at McCamish this morning! #AllVoteNoPlay pic.twitter.com/tpTIfiZ5Cl — Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) November 3, 2020

So proud to have been a part of such an important day ‼️🗳 #allvotenoplay pic.twitter.com/oqLexCIsqv — Georgia Tech Volleyball (@GTVolleyball) November 4, 2020

Awesome hanging out with @GTJoshPastner @CoachCollins they were two of the first head coaches to advocate for athletes having no team activities on Election Day. Now it is NCAA mandated. Thank You for starting a trend and doing what’s right guys!! #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/1Majov8ZQ5 — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) November 3, 2020

Check out our ⁦@GTWBB⁩ freshmen doing their part to help w our polling venue at McCamish Pavillion! Learning the importance of Stewardship. ⁦@GTWBB⁩ ⁦@GeorgiaTech⁩ ⁦@GTAthletics⁩ 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/j3P3frBVd7 — Nell Fortner (@NellOnWheels) November 3, 2020

Still going strong at McCamish Pavilion! Happy to do our part this Election Day! 🐝🗳🇺🇸#Vote#AllVoteNoPlay#BuzzToTheBallot pic.twitter.com/Grdn0bvYjR — Ga Tech Swim & Dive (@GTSwimDive) November 3, 2020