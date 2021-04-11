Jackets Blast Past Louisville

THE FLATS – Crosby Huckabay went 3-for-4 with four RBI, highlighted by a three-run home run in bottom of the fifth inning that capped Georgia Tech softball’s 12-2, run-rule win over Louisville on Sunday afternoon at Mewborn Field.
With the victory, Georgia Tech split this weekend’s four-game Atlantic Coast Conference series with Louisville.
Tech trailed 2-0 after two-and-a-half innings on Sunday but roared back with four runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to cruise to its first run-rule triumph since a five-inning, 8-0 victory over Georgia State on Feb. 14.
The Yellow Jackets homered four times in the final three innings to highlight the 12-run outburst. Cameron Stanford got the ball rolling with a leadoff bomb in the third, her third homer of the weekend series and eighth of the season. Emma Kauf followed with a three-run shot (her sixth of the season) in the fourth and Jin Sileo led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer (her third of the season) to set up Huckabay’s walk-off, three-run shot. The game-winner was Huckabay’s eighth homer of the season, which pulled her even with Stanford for the team lead.
Kauf matched Huckabay’s four RBI with a 2-for-3 day at the plate while Stanford also went 2-for-3 to help pace the Yellow Jackets’ 10-hit effort.
Not to be overshadowed by the offensive outburst was a solid pitching performance by Blake Neleman, who limited Louisville to just two runs on four hits over five innings of work. She didn’t surrender a walk and retired 12 of the final 14 batters she faced in the complete-game win.
Georgia Tech returns to action next weekend with a four-game ACC series at Virginia Tech. The series starts with a 6 p.m. matchup on Friday.
Highlights
B3 | @CamStanford1 with her 3⃣rd 💣 of the weekend to lead off the bottom of the 3rd and cut our deficit in half!
🐦- 2⃣
🐝- 1⃣ pic.twitter.com/UI7QyrlNCw
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) April 11, 2021
B3 | @crosbyhuckabay doubles to the gap in left center and we have runners on 2nd and 3rd. Still 0⃣ outs in the 3rd!
🐦- 2⃣
🐝- 1⃣ pic.twitter.com/ilGUc3FPc0
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) April 11, 2021
B3 | @EmmaKauf ties it! Still no outs in the bottom of the 3rd!
🐦- 2⃣
🐝- 2⃣ pic.twitter.com/Ur3wRAVkGE
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) April 11, 2021
B4 | @crosbyhuckabay with the RBI single down the left field line! @CamStanford1 scores and we lead by 3⃣!
🐦- 2⃣
🐝- 5⃣ pic.twitter.com/Jzk950AxQz
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) April 11, 2021
B4 | @EmmaKauf!!! 3⃣-run 💣 extends our lead to 6⃣!
🐦- 2⃣
🐝- 8⃣ pic.twitter.com/OYKt2xMo3I
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) April 11, 2021
B5 | @JinSileo gets in on the 💪 display!!! Her 3⃣rd home run of the season and Tech's 3⃣rd home run of the afternoon extends our lead to 7⃣!
🐦- 2⃣
🐝- 9⃣ pic.twitter.com/WyW1hYtA7W
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) April 11, 2021
📹: @crosbyhuckabay's walk-off 💣 in Sunday's 1⃣2⃣-2⃣win over Louisville! pic.twitter.com/hwABlOYI3H
— GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) April 11, 2021