Jackets Blast Past Louisville

THE FLATS – Crosby Huckabay went 3-for-4 with four RBI, highlighted by a three-run home run in bottom of the fifth inning that capped Georgia Tech softball’s 12-2, run-rule win over Louisville on Sunday afternoon at Mewborn Field.

With the victory, Georgia Tech split this weekend’s four-game Atlantic Coast Conference series with Louisville.

Tech trailed 2-0 after two-and-a-half innings on Sunday but roared back with four runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to cruise to its first run-rule triumph since a five-inning, 8-0 victory over Georgia State on Feb. 14.

The Yellow Jackets homered four times in the final three innings to highlight the 12-run outburst. Cameron Stanford got the ball rolling with a leadoff bomb in the third, her third homer of the weekend series and eighth of the season. Emma Kauf followed with a three-run shot (her sixth of the season) in the fourth and Jin Sileo led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer (her third of the season) to set up Huckabay’s walk-off, three-run shot. The game-winner was Huckabay’s eighth homer of the season, which pulled her even with Stanford for the team lead.

Kauf matched Huckabay’s four RBI with a 2-for-3 day at the plate while Stanford also went 2-for-3 to help pace the Yellow Jackets’ 10-hit effort.

Not to be overshadowed by the offensive outburst was a solid pitching performance by Blake Neleman, who limited Louisville to just two runs on four hits over five innings of work. She didn’t surrender a walk and retired 12 of the final 14 batters she faced in the complete-game win.

Georgia Tech returns to action next weekend with a four-game ACC series at Virginia Tech. The series starts with a 6 p.m. matchup on Friday.