Jackets Blank Wisconsin in ITA Kick-Off, 4-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opened ITA Kick-Off Weekend action with a 4-0 sweep over Wisconsin. The Jackets collected the doubles point and three straight-set singles wins to advance to the championship match and improve to 7-0 on the season.

DOUBLES ACTION: The Yellow Jackets won the doubles point with victories from No. 1 and No. 3. Tech’s No. 51 duo of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores wrapped up first on court one, collecting a 6-3 win over Anna Makarva and Ava Markham. Leading 4-3, the Jackets broke the Badgers to take a 5-3 advantage and served out the match for the 6-3 triumph. Nami Otsuka and Gia Cohen clinched the doubles point on court three, pocketing a 7-5 decision over Charmaine Seah and Christina Zordani. Tied at 5-5, the Jackets held serve to take a 6-5 edge and broke the Badgers in the final game to clinch the doubles point, 7-5.

SINGLES ACTION: Leading 1-0 following doubles play, Tech collected five first sets in singles play to continue its momentum in the match as all three Tech seniors proved victorious to lead the Jackets to victory. Otsuka added a point to the scoreboard, downing Markham, 6-1, 6-3 on court four, before Nadia Gizdova cushioned Tech’s lead from court six. The senior rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Miruna Tudor to put Tech up 3-0. Jones clinched the match from the top seed, pocketing a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Antonela Stoica, for the 4-0 sweep.

“We are happy with the way we played today in singles. I thought we started a little rocky in doubles, but we finished strong to win the doubles point. I thought we played well on each court in singles and obviously our seniors did a great job closing out the match. We turn around tomorrow for a very tough match against a talented South Carolina team on their home court. We know it’s going to be a tough battle, but we’re excited about the opportunity.” – Head coach Rodney Harmon

UP NEXT: With the win, Georgia Tech advanced to the ITA Kick-Off Championship match on Sunday. First serve against host and No. 13 South Carolina is slated for 2 p.m.