Jackets Blank Eagles in Series Opener

Box Score

THE FLATS – Emma Kauf and Crosby Huckabay each homered and Blake Neleman tossed 11 strikeouts while allowing just two hits in a complete game shutout as Georgia Tech (10-10, 1-0) defeated Boston College (8-11, 0-1), 6-0, to open ACC play on Friday night at Mewborn Field.

How it Happened: Both pitchers dominated through the first three innings but Tech broke things open in the fourth when Tricia Awald doubled to score Cameron Stanford. And then the very next at-bat, Huckabay hit her third home run of the season to score Awald and give the Jackets a 3-0 lead. Tech put the game out of reach in fifth, when Kauf homered, her sixth of the year, to score Bianca Mora, and then Awald drove in Stanford again to make it 6-0. Stanford and Mora each went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Kauf, Awald and Huckabay each drove in two runs.

The series continues on Saturday, with a 2 p.m. first pitch.

Game Notes

Neleman’s 11 strikeouts were one shy of her career high.

Kauf hit her team-leading sixth home run of the season, and had her fourth multiple RBI game.

Huckabay’s home run was her third in her last five games.

Tech has now won seven if its last 10 games, going 5-2 at home during that stretch.

Multimedia

Mid 2 | Neleman strikes out the side!! Down in order again! Due up – Huckabay, Roper, Davis GT – 0, BC – 0 pic.twitter.com/mJGMkgWCem — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) March 6, 2020

Crosby Huckabay smacks a two-run shot to give the Jackets a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

Emma Kauf hits her sixth home run of the season to help seal the win

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Softball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.