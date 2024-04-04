Jackets Begin Weekend of ACC Play in Kentucky

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis hits the road traveling to Kentucky and Indiana this weekend.

No. 35 GEORGIA TECH (14-6, 4-14 ACC) at No. 42 Louisville (13-10, 2-6 ACC)

Friday, April 5, 2024 | 3:00 p.m. ET |Louisville, Ky.| Bass-Rudd Tennis Center

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

No. 35 GEORGIA TECH (14-6, 4-4 ACC) at No. 54 Notre Dame (10-12, 1-7 ACC)

Sunday, March 10, 2024 | 12:00 p.m. ET |South Bend, IND.| Eck Tennis Pavilion

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Coming off a dominate 4-1 win over Miami last weekend, Georgia Tech men’s tennis returns to action in Kentucky. The Yellow Jackets split their matches last weekend, falling to Florida State before the win over Miami.

Tech will head to Louisville on Friday taking on the Cardinals at 3:00 p.m. On Sunday, the Jackets will head to Indiana for a match against the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Sunday’s match is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

In the latest ITA Rankings, three Jackets remain in the doubles and singles rankings.

Singles:

No. 12 Andres Martin

No. 91 Keshav Chopra

Doubles:

No. 19

Keshav Chopra & Marcus McDaniel

