Jackets Begin Weekend of ACC Play in Kentucky

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis hits the road traveling to Kentucky and Indiana this weekend. 

No. 35 GEORGIA TECH (14-6, 4-14 ACC) at No. 42 Louisville (13-10, 2-6 ACC) 

Friday, April 5, 2024 | 3:00 p.m. ET |Louisville, Ky.| Bass-Rudd Tennis Center

Live Stream: Watch Online 

Live Stats: Click Here 

No. 35 GEORGIA TECH (14-6, 4-4 ACC) at No. 54 Notre Dame (10-12, 1-7 ACC) 

Sunday, March 10, 2024 | 12:00 p.m. ET |South Bend, IND.| Eck Tennis Pavilion

Live Stream: Watch Online 

Live Stats: Click Here 

Coming off a dominate 4-1 win over Miami last weekend, Georgia Tech men’s tennis returns to action in Kentucky. The Yellow Jackets split their matches last weekend, falling to Florida State before the win over Miami.   

Tech will head to Louisville on Friday taking on the Cardinals at 3:00 p.m. On Sunday, the Jackets will head to Indiana for a match against the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Sunday’s match is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. 

In the latest ITA Rankings, three Jackets remain in the doubles and singles rankings. 

Singles:  

No. 12 Andres Martin  

No. 91 Keshav Chopra  

Doubles: 

No. 19 

Keshav Chopra & Marcus McDaniel 

Alexander-Tharpe Fund   

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech's 400-plus student-athletes.   

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men's Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com  

