Jackets Begin Season with Intrasquad, Swim Across America

THE FLATS – Fans will get their first chance this season to watch Georgia Tech swimming and diving as it hosts its annual White vs. Gold intrasquad scrimmage on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

The Yellow Jackets will battle against themselves after training all preseason in a preview of what’s to come in the regular season. Beginning with the 200 medley relay and going nonstop throughout the 16-event meet, the event will have relays scored 7-0 and 5,3,1 for individual events.

Full White vs. Gold Intrasquad Schedule:

200-yard medley relay 1000 free – 1 heat 200-yard individual medley 200-yard freestyle 100-yard backstroke 100-yard breaststroke 200-yard butterfly 50-yard freestyle Diving Event 100-yard freestyle 200-yard backstroke 200-yard breaststroke 500-yard freestyle 100-yard butterfly 400 IM – 1 heat 200-yard freestyle relay

Georgia Tech swimming and diving will also continue its commitment to supporting charitable causes fighting cancer when they take part in the Swim Across America – Atlanta Open Water Swim at Lake Lanier on Saturday. Although not officially a race, Tech will swim the 5-kilometer course to help benefit the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, including the leukemia research project, which supports children and adults by hosting Phase 1 leukemia clinical trials at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

Fans and supporters can donate to the cause by visiting the Georgia Tech Team Page HERE and selecting a member of the team roster or simply clicking “Donate Now.” All funds raised by Tech go directly to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Currently the team has raised nearly $6,500 in funds.

