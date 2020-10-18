Jackets Begin Official Preseason Practice

THE FLATS – Returning four starters from last year’s fifth-place Atlantic Coast Conference team, Georgia Tech began its official preseason practice Friday in preparation for the 2020-21 season with its most experienced and deepest roster yet under head coach Josh Pastner.

Leading scorer Michael Devoe, a 6-5 junior who averaged 14.6 points and connected on 44.2 percent of his three-point shots in ACC games, and 6-foot senior point guard Jose Alvarado, who led the Jackets in conference play at 16.1 points and 4.3 assists, return to form one of the top guard tandems in the league and the nation. Also back are 6-9 senior forward Moses Wright, one of conference’s most improved players a year ago, averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and 6-7 senior wing Jordan Usher, who started 23 games after becoming eligible at mid-season and averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Tech also returns a pair of veteran reserves in 5-10 senior guard Bubba Parham, who averaged 25.3 minutes and 4.5 points in ACC games, and 6-7 junior forward Khalid Moore (3.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg).

Supporting this group are a pair of transfers in 6-2 guard Kyle Sturdivant from Norcross, Ga., who played his freshman year at Southern California, and 6-10 post Rodney Howard from Alpharetta, Ga., who spent last season at Georgia. Both were granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA and have three seasons of eligibility. More depth comes from a strong freshman class that includes 7-1 center Saba Gigiberia (Tbilisi, Georgia), 6-2 guard Tristan Maxwell (Charlotte, N.C.), the 2020 North Carolina prep player of the year, and 6-8 forward Jordan Meka (Yaounde, Cameroon by way of Marietta, Ga.).

The biggest task for Pastner, entering his fifth season on the Flats, is finding a post player to replace the departed James Banks III, who made the ACC’s all-Defensive team the last two years. Howard, Gigiberia and Meka are all in the mix.