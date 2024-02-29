Jackets Begin Conference Play In North Carolina

THE FLATS – No. 37 Georgia Tech men’s tennis (9-2, 0-0 ACC) opens the conference season this weekend by traveling to North Carolina, facing two nationally-ranked ACC opponents. The first match of the weekend will be against No. 48 UNC (6-3, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, March 1 at 4 p.m. Tech will then face No. 11 Duke (9-5, 1-0 ACC) on Sunday, March 3 at 11 a.m.

The Jackets have already competed against four ranked opponents and have achieved upsets over two of those ranked opponents. To open the season Tech faced Alabama, defeating the Crimson Tide 5-2. The Jackets then traveled to California, where Andres Martin clinched the match over USCB.

In the most recent ITA Division I Men’s Tennis Rankings, Tech was ranked at No.37. Four Jackets are still represented on the Top 125 Singles and Top 60 Doubles lists – No. 22 Andres Martin, No. 102 Marcus McDaniel, No. 121 Gabriele Brancatelli and No. 32 Keshav Chopra & McDaniel.

Last time out, Tech added two more wins and improved to a 9-2 record. Despite losing the doubles point to kick off their double header, the Jackets started last weekend with a 4-3 win over UNCW, with Richard Biagiotti clinching the match at No.4. Tech’s success carried over, as they would dominate Mercer 7-0 in the second match of their doubleheader.

The top performers for Tech so far this season have been Martin, McDaniel and Chopra. Both Martin and Chopra have won the last 10 of their last 11 matches. Biagiotti has won his last five matches for the Jackets.

The doubles pair of Chopra and McDaniel started the season strong, winning the last nine of their last 11 matches.

