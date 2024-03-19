Jackets Battle Past Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Georgia Tech softball (20-10, 7-2 ACC) got the job done on Tuesday evening, defeating Charleston Southern (13-13) by a final score of 4-3 at CSU Softball Field. The offense put together a four run fifth inning and Chandler Dennis held the Buccaneers off the board for the final three innings as the Yellow Jackets collected their 20th victory of the year.

QUICK HITS

The Yellow Jackets came from behind today, erasing a 0-3 deficit to earn the win. It was the 13 th come-from-behind victory of the season as Tech has now won 13 of its 20 games via the comeback.

come-from-behind victory of the season as Tech has now won 13 of its 20 games via the comeback. Tech scored all four of its runs in the top of the fifth inning, it was the 20 th 4+ run inning of the season.

4+ run inning of the season. It took 30 games for the Jackets to win their 20 th of the season, the second-fewest in the Morales era, behind the only the 2022 NCAA Regional team, who accomplished it in 29 games.

of the season, the second-fewest in the Morales era, behind the only the 2022 NCAA Regional team, who accomplished it in 29 games. Ella Edgmon reached base with a walk in the third inning. She extends her career-best on-base streak to 21 games.

Edgmon came around to score in the fifth, her team-leading 34 th run of the season, the second most in the ACC.

run of the season, the second most in the ACC. Paige Vukadinovich matched her season-best with a two-RBI single in the fifth inning. It was her second multi-RBI game of the year.

Chandler Dennis notched her fifth win of the season, pitching 4.1 innings without allowing an earned run.

Dennis maintained her perfect 0.00 ERA in true road games this season. She has now pitched a team-high 10.1 innings on the road without allowing an earned run and allowing only four hits.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Norton made her fourth start of the season, striking out the first batter she faced on three pitches before running into some trouble. She allowed a single and let that runner advance to third after a pair of wild pitches, leading to the run off an infield single later in the inning. Studebaker took over for Norton in the second inning, walking the leadoff batter and allowing them to advance to third on wild pitches before a SAC fly gave the Buccaneers a 2-0 advantage. Studebaker retired the first two batters in the third inning before being relieved by Dennis after a pair of walks. Dennis worked a flyout to get the Jackets out of the third, surrendering her only run off an error in the fourth. From that point on, Dennis was nearly untouchable, getting the next five batters out after allowing the run and keeping CSU off the scoreboard for the next three innings, earning herself the win.

The Jacket bats got all of their runs in the top of the fifth inning. Edgmon led off the inning with a walk. She was quickly joined on base by Dobbins who reached off a bloop bunt. Allen was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Domingue, who also got plunked, bringing home Edgmon and cutting the lead to 3-1 with the bases still loaded and only one out. Minghini added another run with an RBI groundout before Vukadinovich put Tech in front with a hard-hit single through the right side of the infield. Allen and Domingue came home to score on the play, giving GT a 4-3 advantage.

Dennis kept the CSU bats off balance for the next three innings as the Jackets successfully notched their 20th win of the season.

UP NEXT­­

The Yellow Jackets will head up the road tomorrow for a Wednesday evening game at Coastal Carolina (18-10, 1-2 Sun Belt). First pitch is set for 6 pm and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

