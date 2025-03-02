Jackets Battle, Fall 2-0 to No. 18 Stanford

THE FLATS – Despite holding No. 18 Stanford (14-3, 2-1 ACC) to its second lowest scoring game of the season, Georgia Tech softball (12-9, 1-2) dropped its first ACC series of the season with a 2-0 loss on Sunday.

QUICK HITS

Sydnie Watts made her fourth start in the circle for the Yellow Jackets. The freshman pitcher tied her season low for hits surrendered during her 2.2 innings pitched.

Maddie Furniss made her seventh appearance pitching for Tech while Emma Minghini made her fourth and Sophia Voyles made her 10 th .

. Jayden Gailey currently holds a six-game reached base streak, her second longest of the season just behind her previously held seven-game reached base streak.

Freshman Alyssa Willer has started the last 10 games in Tech’s outfield on top of batting no less than .400 in each of those 10 games.

Sunday’s loss was the Tech’s first loss of the season after holding an opponent to two or less runs. 1

Coach Morales remains just one victory away from 200 wins as Georgia Tech softball’s head coach.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Watts began in the circle for Tech and similar to Saturday’s game, held Stanford scoreless through 2.2 innings, collecting four strikeouts against nine batters faced.

Despite getting the first batter out swinging before a ground out recorded the second, Watts was relieved by Furniss who would go on to pitch 1.1 innings against Stanford.

Furniss was relieved by Minghini in the fifth inning after allowing no runs through the fourth inning.

Stanford scored two runs in the fifth off a double to left center but would not score again for the remainder of the game.

Voyles relieved Minghini following the double and caught the first Cardinal she faced swinging for the first out of the inning. The senior would go on to record every out of the sixth inning, with all three batters swinging.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will remain at Mewborn to host the NC State Wolfpack March 7-9.

