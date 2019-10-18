Jackets Advance at ITA Southeast Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Highlighted by Victoria Flores clinching a spot in the round of 16, Georgia Tech women’s tennis collected six wins on day two of the ITA Southeast Regional on Friday. Action began with the first round of doubles in the morning before singles action was interrupted by inclement weather, causing matches to be moved indoors.

The Yellow Jacket pair of Gia Cohen and Nami Otsuka captured an 8-4 victory over Valentina Martin and Nandini Sharma of UCF to secure a spot in the round of 32 on Saturday. Tech dropped its remaining two doubles matches as Nadia Gizdova and Sophia Sassoli fell to Radka Buzkova and May Kimhi of FAU, 8-2, and Victoria Flores and Rosie Garcia Gross lost a hard-fought match against Florida’s Sydney Berlin/Tsveta Dimitrova, 8-5.

The Yellow Jackets opened the first round of main draw singles capturing three-of-four matches. Cohen was able to conclude her first match outside, downing No. 98 Rebeka Stolmar (UCF), 6-2, 6-4, before play was moved indoors. Cohen battled Florida State’s Mira Stegmann in the second round, taking the first set, 7-5, but Stegmann won the next two, 6-1, 6-3, to secure the win.

Tech freshmen Garcia Gross cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Paula Boixader of Georgia Southern in the first round, but fell in a tight battle to No. 29 Valeriya Zeleva (UCF) in round two, 7-5, 7-6 (2). Flores pocketed a 6-4, 7-5 decision over Maja Ornberg of Florida Gulf Coast before meeting Constanza Gorches (UNF) in the second round. Flores dominated Gorches, 6-3, 6-2, to claim a spot in the round of 16.

Due to Tropical Storm Nestor nearing the vicinity of Florida State, play is scheduled to resume at 2 p.m. on Saturday with two rounds of main draw doubles followed by the round of 16 main draw singles.

RESULTS

Singles Main Draw

Yuna Ito (Miami) def. Nami Otsuka (GT) – 6-3, 6-3

Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Paula Boixader (GSU) – 6-0, 6-2

Gia Cohen (GT) def. No. 98 Rebeka Stolmar (UCF) – 6-2, 6-4

Victoria Flores (GT) def. Maja Ornberg (FGCU) – 6-4, 7-5

Round 2

No. 29 Valeriya Zeleva (UCF) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) – 7-5, 7-6 (2)

Mira Stegann (FSU) def. Gia Cohen (GT) – 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

Victoria Flores (GT) def. Constanza Gorches (UNF) – 6-3, 6-2

Consolation

Nami Otsuka (GT) def. Angel Carney (GST) – 5-7, 6-2, 10-6

Main Draw Doubles

Gia Cohen/Nami Otsuka (GT) def. Valentina Martin/Nandini Sharma (UCF) – 8-4

Radka Buzkova/May Kimhi (FAU) def. Nadia Gizdova/Sophia Sassoli (GT) – 8-2

Sydney Berlin/Tsveta Dimitrova (UF) def. Victoria Flores/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) – 8-5

SCHEDULE OF PLAY – Sunday

Victoria Flores (GT) vs. No. 62 Ksenia Kuznetsova (UCF) – Round of 16

Nami Otsuka (GT) vs. Andrea Garcia (FSU) – Consolation

Gia Cohen/Nami Otsuka (GT) vs. No. 19 Eleni Christofi/Vivian Wolff (UGA) – Quarterfinals

