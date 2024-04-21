Jackets’ 25 Hits Too Much for No. 10 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Georgia Tech baseball took a huge rubber game on Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park, outslugging No. 10 Virginia, 17-12, to take its third-straight ACC series and second-straight against a nationally ranked opponent.

The Yellow Jackets (24-14, 9-9 ACC) scored 15 runs in five-straight innings, trading runs with the 10th-ranked Cavaliers (30-11, 12-9 ACC) and top offensive club in the league to overcome an early deficit before tacking on two insurance runs in the top of the ninth.

Tech had hot bats up and down the lineup, but none hotter than Matthew Ellis, who tied his season high with four hits and drove in four runs with a solo home run in the fifth. Drew Burress also had four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle, running his 17th home run of the season out of the yard – one shy of tying the program’s freshman season record (18 – Jeremy Slayden, 2002)

Trey Yunger, John Giesler, Payton Green, Bobby Zmarzlak and Mike Becchetti all recorded three-hit days with Green and Zmarzlak driving in three runs apiece. Cam Jones finished with two hits on the day to round out multi-hit performances.

On the mound, Tech limited the damage all day in the slugfest to keep its lead, led by RHP Ben King (2-1), who went a career-long 4.0 innings and allowed just five runs on six hits with three strikeouts. The Jackets then turned to RHP Mason Patel who should huge fortitude in the late innings to slam the door, allowing just one run on two hits in 2.2 innings, getting out of two bases-loaded jams.

Virginia was led by Griff O’Ferrall, who went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a home run. RHP Ryan Osinski (3-1) took his first loss of the season, allowing three runs on four hits in 1.0 innings.

Georgia Tech will look to remain hot as it returns home for four-straight games, beginning with Kennesaw State on Tuesday, April 23. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.