Jackets’ 25 Hits Too Much for No. 10 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Georgia Tech baseball took a huge rubber game on Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park, outslugging No. 10 Virginia, 17-12, to take its third-straight ACC series and second-straight against a nationally ranked opponent.
The Yellow Jackets (24-14, 9-9 ACC) scored 15 runs in five-straight innings, trading runs with the 10th-ranked Cavaliers (30-11, 12-9 ACC) and top offensive club in the league to overcome an early deficit before tacking on two insurance runs in the top of the ninth.
Tech had hot bats up and down the lineup, but none hotter than Matthew Ellis, who tied his season high with four hits and drove in four runs with a solo home run in the fifth. Drew Burress also had four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle, running his 17th home run of the season out of the yard – one shy of tying the program’s freshman season record (18 – Jeremy Slayden, 2002)
Trey Yunger, John Giesler, Payton Green, Bobby Zmarzlak and Mike Becchetti all recorded three-hit days with Green and Zmarzlak driving in three runs apiece. Cam Jones finished with two hits on the day to round out multi-hit performances.
On the mound, Tech limited the damage all day in the slugfest to keep its lead, led by RHP Ben King (2-1), who went a career-long 4.0 innings and allowed just five runs on six hits with three strikeouts. The Jackets then turned to RHP Mason Patel who should huge fortitude in the late innings to slam the door, allowing just one run on two hits in 2.2 innings, getting out of two bases-loaded jams.
Virginia was led by Griff O’Ferrall, who went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a home run. RHP Ryan Osinski (3-1) took his first loss of the season, allowing three runs on four hits in 1.0 innings.
Georgia Tech will look to remain hot as it returns home for four-straight games, beginning with Kennesaw State on Tuesday, April 23. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
Weekend Notes:
- Georgia Tech hit .370 for the weekend with 37 runs scored on 47 hits – 12 of which for extra bases;
- Matthew Ellis led the way, hitting .500 for the weekend with six hits, one homer and seven RBI;
- Bobby Zmarzlak (.571), Mike Becchetti (.571), Drew Burress (.429) and Cam Jones (.400) all hit above .400 for the weekend as well, with Burress having three extra-base hits (two doubles and a homer);
- Rounding out Tech’s nine .300 hitters was Trey Yunger (.375), Payton Green (.375), John Giesler (.333) and Ryan Jaros (.333).
Multimedia:
Coach Hall Postgame Interview
Around Social Media
Down Goes No. 10 Virginia!
Jackets win the Sunday slugfest to take the series!#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/SwNmyFJsej
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
T9 | @PaytonG08 blasts his third hit of the day for a double to bring home @c_jones30!
GT 17 | UVA 11 pic.twitter.com/CM04obGi6v
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
T9 | @c_jones30 laces one to right field to bring home @drew_burress08 in the ninth!
GT 16 | UVA 11 pic.twitter.com/jvDtXTD58r
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
GOT EM!! @Mason_Patel with the HUGE strikeout to strand the bases loanded! pic.twitter.com/1BSM8wLs78
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
DIVING PLAY FOR CARSON KERCE!!@CarsonKerce | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/eXMQLXBPK3
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
DREW BURRESS HOME RUN NUMBER 17!!!@drew_burress08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/XhZ9kfI22W
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
T6 | YUNGER! Three-hit day for @treyyunger brings in another run
GT 13 | UVA 8 pic.twitter.com/47Ib09K4f5
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
BOBBY BARRELS!! Two-run double for Zmarzlak!#WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/GRUTa1WcNC
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
Dread it, run from it, Ellis in gold arrives all the same!@matthew_ellis35 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/xmclYzy4oT
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
GOT EM!! @bwking46 with the big strikeout to hold the lead#WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/nahsURw38r
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
T4 | PG AGAIN! He places one perfectly down the left field line and Tech adds another!
GT 8 | UVA@PaytonG08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/b66UNVxSc5
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
Ellis in Gold = UNSTOPPABLE!
Jackets take the lead!@matthew_ellis35 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/0jYvVAlpod
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
Can't say it enough. Second caught stealing by @LackeyVahn this weekend! 😤#WreckHavoc x #CatcherU pic.twitter.com/Y2RgCymKwv
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
T3 | Perfect spot on the base hit for @PaytonG08 and it's tied!
GT 5 | UVA 5 pic.twitter.com/4iT1PtUw2S
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
GOOSE! He laces an RBI double and Tech pulls within one!@john_giesler | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/3aDf4vdiNY
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024
Sunday Shootout! Ellis remains hot and cuts it to two!@matthew_ellis35 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/bnlK4lRCQc
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024