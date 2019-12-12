It’s Baby Race Time on The Flats

THE FLATS – Infant Georgia Tech fans will take center stage when Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team hosts Ball State Wednesday, Dec. 18, and the Yellow Jacket women host Virginia on Dec. 29 at McCamish Pavilion. The basketball competition will be stiff, but the halftime shows will be just as intense.

Halftime of the men’s game against Ball State (tipoff is at 7 p.m.) will be the scene of the McCamish Pavilion’s second annual Diaper Derby, where infants under the age of 12 months will stage a race on Cremins Court. The women’s game against Virginia (tip time 2 p.m.) will feature the second annual Toddler Trot, open to youngsters 2 years of age and younger.

Competitors in each race will be vying for a $250 gift card for first place, a $100 gift card for second place, and a $50 gift card for third place. Each competitor will receive two complimentary tickets to that game.

Infants must be accompanied by two adults on the court for each game. Fans wishing to register their child should register on ramblinwreck.com/babyrace. Fans will be contacted on Dec. 16 with more details if they have been selected to participate in the Diaper Derby, and Dec. 27 for the Toddler Trot.