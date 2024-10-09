ITA Southeast Regionals Postponed

THE FLATS – Due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Milton, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has postponed the ITA Southeast Regionals to Oct. 17-22 for the safety of all schools involved. Georgia Tech will welcome 18 schools to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex next week.
Georgia Tech is host to one of 13 women’s tennis regionals being played around the country. The ITA Southeast Regionals is an automatic qualifier to NCAA Individual Championships in November. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion from each region will earn automatic placement in the NCAA Championships, Nov. 19-24.
The schedule of play, including draws and match times for regionals, will be announced next week.
Georgia Tech will welcome a competitive field of teams to Atlanta, including Bethune-Cookman, Central Florida, Florida, Florida A&M, FAU, FGCU, FIU, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Miami, North Florida, South Florida and Stetson.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com