ITA Southeast Regionals Postponed

THE FLATS – Due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Milton, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has postponed the ITA Southeast Regionals to Oct. 17-22 for the safety of all schools involved. Georgia Tech will welcome 18 schools to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex next week.

Georgia Tech is host to one of 13 women’s tennis regionals being played around the country. The ITA Southeast Regionals is an automatic qualifier to NCAA Individual Championships in November. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion from each region will earn automatic placement in the NCAA Championships, Nov. 19-24.

The schedule of play, including draws and match times for regionals, will be announced next week.

Georgia Tech will welcome a competitive field of teams to Atlanta, including Bethune-Cookman, Central Florida, Florida, Florida A&M, FAU, FGCU, FIU, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Miami, North Florida, South Florida and Stetson.