Men's Tennis Finishes Day One of ITA Southeast Regionals

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis finished day one of action at ITA Southeast Regionals in Athens, Ga., with eight wins, six in singles and two in doubles play.

Three Jackets participated in qualifying singles round of 64, with Robert Bauer and Gianluca Carlini getting wins.

Sophomore Krish Arora and senior Rohan Sachdev earned first round byes, opening action in the tournament in the qualifying round of 32.

Bauer opened the morning with a win in straight sets over Tsz Him Chan from South Florida, winning 6-3, 6-2. Bauer dropped his match in the round of 32 against Stetson’s Lucas Olivier, falling 3-6, 3-6.

Carlini opened play in the tournament with a win over Haris Eminefendic, winning the first set in a close tiebreaker before claiming set two for a straight set win, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3. Carlini went on to win his second match also, defeating Pol Del Castillo from Georgia Southern, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.

Owen DeMuth dropped his first match of the day, falling 0-6, 2-6 to Luca Miremont from FAU. In a consolation match, DeMuth defeated Jean Deloziere of North Florida 6-2, 6-4.

In their first matches of the tournament, both Arora and Sachdev got wins in the round of 32, with Arora defeating Jan Kusy (FAU) 6-3, 6-1, and Sachdev getting a 6-4, 6-4 win over Guglielmo Verdese from USF.

In doubles action, Sachdev and Bauer dropped their match, falling to Nemanja Stefanovic and Marceau Fouilhoux, 4-8.

The Yellow Jacket duo of Nate Bonetto and Carlini got a tiebreaker win over Pierre Mouseca and Matthew Mitchell from Georgia Southern, winning 8-7 (7-3). Christophe Clement and Arora also got a win, defeating Aaron Williams and Laurent Julia Calac from Georgia Southern 8-5.

Doubles partners Richard Biagiotti and Gabriele Brancatelli got a first round bye in doubles action and will play in the round of 32 Thursday.

Arora, Carlini and Sachdev advance to the singles main draw, joining Biagiotti, Bonetto, Brancatelli and Clement in Thursday’s action.

ITA Southeast Regionals Day 1 Results:

Singles Qualifying

R64: Robert Bauer (GT) def. Tsz Him Chan (USF) 6-3, 6-2

R64: Luca Miremont (FAU) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-0, 6-2

R64: Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Haris Eminefendic (Stetson) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

R32: Krish Arora (GT) def. Jan Kusy (FAU) 6-3, 6-1

R32: Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. Guglielmo Verdese (USF) 6-4, 6-4

R32: Lucas Olivier (Stetson) def. Robert Bauer (GT) 6-3, 6-3

R32: Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Pol Del Castillo (Georgia Southern) 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Consolation Match: Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Jean Deloziere (North Florida) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles Main Draw

R64: Christophe Clement/Krish Arora (GT) def. Aaron Williams/Laurent Julia Calac (GSU) 8-5

R64: Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Pierre Mouseca/Matthew Mitchell (GSU) 8-7 (7-3)

R64: Nemanja Stefanovic/Marceau Fouilhoux (Mer) def. Rohan Sachdev/Robert Bauer (GT) 8-4

