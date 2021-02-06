Inside The Chart – Notre Dame

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets It manifested itself in late close-outs and 50-50 balls that forever seemed out of reach. It showed up in a season-low 32-percent shooting rate and a season-high 20 offensive rebounds allowed. Their leading scorer was held to seven points. Instead of their usual strong start to the second half, they gave up a 14-2 run. Wherever Georgia Tech found itself Monday, it felt like the Yellow Jackets were playing in quicksand. A quick turnaround and a tough Louisville team proved too much for Tech (8-6, 4-4 ACC) in a 74-58 road loss, making for a frustrating, fatigue-filled follow-up to their win over No. 16 Florida State. The grind begins again Saturday when Tech faces suddenly surging Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6 ACC) to kick off an 11-day, 5-game gauntlet. The Irish have won four of their last five by an average of 17.7 points, but the Jackets hope the extra rest – and the McCamish Pavilion home floor – can get that gauntlet started right. Enjoy the top notes from my chart as Georgia Tech tries to extend a school-record 10-game ACC home win streak against the Fighting Irish (8 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College):

Michael Devoe has led a vast improvement in Tech’s three-point shooting this season, hitting 46.9 percent in conference games. (photo by Danny Karnik) Georgia Tech has dropped four straight to the Irish, including one of its last losses at McCamish last season. So why has Notre Dame been such a vexing matchup lately? The Irish shoot a high volume of threes and rarely turn the ball over, a pair of annual staples under 21st-year head coach Mike Brey. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, has relied substantially on two-point field goals and has had issues committing turnovers. The result has been a “possession gap” that’s been hard to overcome. Factoring in tempo, Notre Dame generally gains 6-7 extra possessions per game off Georgia Tech’s turnovers. Combine that with the Irish’s normal snappy offensive efficiency, and the extra value-weight given to three-pointers, and the Yellow Jackets have struggled to trade blows. Yet look at the rise in Georgia Tech’s three-point rate – i.e., the percentage of its field goal attempts that come from three – compared to previous seasons under Josh Pastner: Year Three-Point Rate NCAA Rank 2016-17 24.6% #349 2017-18 27.5% #335 2018-19 33.4% #303 2019-20 29.6% #324 2020-21 39.2% #126 Now look at Georgia Tech’s decline in turnover percentage – i.e., the percentage of its offensive possessions that end in a turnover: Year Turnover % NCAA Rank 2016-17 19.3% #232 2017-18 19.2% #238 2018-19 21.0% #316 2019-20 22.9% #345 2020-21 15.9% #32 On a per-possession basis, Georgia Tech is shooting a substantially higher rate of threes, and committing a substantially lower rate of turnovers, than at any point in the Josh Pastner era. Will that make them better suited to subverting Notre Dame’s style Saturday? The Jackets will need to shrug off their recent cold snap from three (30.7 percent over the last three games), but the trend lines suggest they can. ***** As Josh Pastner revealed in our postgame interview Monday, Moses Wright almost didn’t play against Louisville. The senior hadn’t been feeling well the day before – non-COVID reasons, Pastner maintains. The extra rest did him wonders. Showing burst and bounce on both ends of the floor, Wright finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks against the Cardinals. In doing so, he became the first ACC player with a 15-15-7 stat line since John Henson did it for North Carolina on Jan. 29, 2011. He’s also the only player who ranks in the top 5 in the ACC in both steals (2.00/g) and blocks (1.97/g). In fact, Wright is the only player who ranks in the top 15 in the ACC in both categories.