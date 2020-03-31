Inside the Chart: Last Shot

Inside the Chart | By: Andy Demetra

Francesca Pan poured in 1,638 points and finished second in Georgia Tech history in made three-pointers.

Yet when it came time for the Bassano del Grappa, Italy native to reflect on her career, particularly her senior season, Pan wanted to talk about anything but her scoring.

“I’m proud of my team, how we fought this whole season, how we adjusted to a new system really quickly,” said Pan.

The season – and Pan’s career – came to an abrupt end last month when the NCAA canceled all postseason tournaments due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It denied the Yellow Jackets (20-11, 10-8 ACC) a chance to reach the NCAA Tournament, an accomplishment that had eluded Pan during her four seasons on The Flats.

Yet even without a postseason, the Yellow Jackets defied expectations in 2019-20, going from a preseason 11th place pick in the ACC to an NCAA at-large contender. They racked up four wins over top-25 opponents and beat a top-10 team on the road for the first time in school history. They also earned their first-ever win in Athens, routing Georgia 73-40 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Head coach Nell Fortner knows none of those achievements would have been possible without her senior leader.

“[She] really was a catalyst to why we accomplished what we did this year. To have her experience, to have her knowledge of the game, and to have the respect of her teammates, it went a long, long way,” the Yellow Jackets’ first-year head coach said.

Not surprisingly, Fortner had one lament.

“I wish I could have coached her for at least one more year,” she said.

Pan showed a knack for scoring from her very first season on The Flats, when she arrived as the No. 3 international recruit in college basketball according to Prospects Nation. The 6’1” guard led all ACC freshmen in scoring (11.5 ppg) and won five Rookie of the Week awards en route to becoming the ACC’s Freshman of the Year in 2017.

Pan raised her scoring average to a career-best 14.3 points per game as a sophomore, then crossed the 1,000-point mark while averaging 12.0 points as a junior. She established herself as a fiery competitor and a finesse scorer, able to finish with touch around the rim or pull up for transition threes. Her outside shooting could unnerve defenses even on off nights.

Still, Pan felt one area of her game was lacking.

“I didn’t see leadership skills in myself. I was quiet. I really wasn’t sure how to behave as a leader,” she admitted.

That changed, she said, once she started working with Fortner.

“She always sees the positive even when players maybe can only see the negative. She always brings positive energy and a positive attitude. I use her as an example. She’s one of the best leaders I know. I love the way she leads everybody. I learned a lot from her,” Pan said of Fortner, who was hired in April of 2019.

Pan took her cues from her head coach, suppressing the irritation that she showed too easily earlier in her career. She tried to set a better example for her teammates, projecting calmness even during chaotic moments.