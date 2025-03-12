Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets Naithan George said a variation of the word six times during his four-minute press conference, and not by accident either. Since the new year, whether at practice, shootaround, or during a game, Georgia Tech has broken down each huddle with the word “connected.” Damon Stoudamire decided on the switch, hoping it would serve as both a reminder and a rallying cry. “I just thought that the biggest thing was we’ve got to stay connected through thick and thin,” Tech’s head coach explained. “When there’s a sense of urgency, you have to be connected because everybody has to be locked in to what we’re doing. I just felt like that just needed to be our mantra,” he added. “Such a simple word, but such a big meaning behind it.” Had Georgia Tech (16-15, 10-10 ACC) not stayed connected, who knows if they would have survived their rocky, injury-filled start? Instead, the Yellow Jackets arrive in Charlotte as the No. 8 seed for the ACC Tournament, with a chance to avenge and advance against a Virginia team (15-16, 8-12 ACC) that beat them in the regular season. As George’s press conference proved, the messaging stuck. And the connected Jackets will now look to stick around awhile in Charlotte. Enjoy the top notes from my chart as the Jackets gear up for a matinee rematch with the Cavaliers (12 p.m. EDT, Georgia Tech Sports Network):

Duncan Powell (31) has bounced back after each of his last three single-digit games to average nearly 20 points. (photo courtesy of Pitt Athletics) Stoudamire understands how tricky Virginia’s mover-blocker offense can be. “I actually ran the same offense when I was at Pacific,” he acknowledged. That patient, rhythm offense caused problems for Tech in a 75-61 loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 8 – at 1.27 points per possession, Virginia posted its second highest offensive rating of the season against the Jackets. Between guards Isaac McKneely, Andrew Rohde, Dae Dae Ames, and reserve Taine Murray, the Cavaliers have four players who average 40% or better from three-point range. Virginia offense Assist rate (A/FGM): 63.4% (#4 NCAA)

3pt.%: 37.6% (#28 NCAA)

Adjusted tempo: 61.1 (#360 NCAA) McKneely (14.0 ppg) has made 17 of 31 threes in his career against Tech and comes off screens with cunning and pace. Rohde (9.4 ppg) had nine assists and no turnovers against the Jackets and understands how to get defenders on his hip. The Cavaliers also have a fully healthy Elijah Saunders (10.5 ppg), who had just returned from a foot injury in the first meeting but gives them an extra threat as a stretch “4.” The Cavaliers often used a wide pindown screen as the entry point for their offense, which stressed Tech’s defense in the halfcourt. The Jackets will need to stay connected – there’s that word again – through Virginia’s multiple actions, especially late in possessions. They’ll also have to be sharp calling out screens, in particular the flares and pindowns that Virginia likes to use. Can the Jackets strip the rhythm out of the Cavaliers’ high-assist offense? That may go a long way toward determining whether they’ll earn a quarterfinal date with No. 1 Duke. Nait George not only has new hardware, but new headwear. The honorable mention All-ACC guard has traded his signature billowy hair for a grid of tight, Jalen Brunson-esque braids, which he debuted at his Monday press conference. It’s the same hairstyle he wore at last year’s ACC Tournament, when he posted a then-career high 24 points in a loss to Notre Dame. After becoming the first Tech player since Drew Barry in 1995-96 to lead the ACC in assists, few would have faulted George for keeping everything the same. But since we pore over stats with a fine-tooth comb – truly, in this case – it’s worth noting that we crunched the numbers this fall. As a freshman, George shot markedly better with his hair braided than unbraided. Games FG% 3pt.% Braided 9 49.40% 36.10% Unbraided 19 38.40% 28.80% Yes, those are real statistics. Thanks to manager Alex Gaynor for indulging me with the research. George drilled five three-pointers against Virginia, tying a career high that he set in last year’s ACC Tournament. If he lights up the ACC Tournament again, you’ll know why. Virginia beat Tech last month thanks to an uncommonly good effort on the glass. The Cavaliers rank last in the ACC and 344th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, yet they finished with their highest OR% of the season against the Jackets. Virginia – OR% Season: 22.7%

vs. Georgia Tech: 41.9% Pay attention to 6-11 Blake Buchanan, who had 7 points and 11 rebounds and drew four fouls against the Jackets. Baye Ndongo could be due for a breakout – the third-team All-ACC forward only grabbed 5 rebounds against the Cavaliers, his fewest since ACC play resumed.

Braided or unbraided? It has made a difference in Naithan George’s shooting numbers. (photo by Danny Karnik) Duncan Powell may have left Wake Forest disappointed following an 0-for-11 shooting performance, but the junior shouldn’t fret. In his three lowest scoring games since the start of the new year, the runner-up for ACC Most Improved Player has shown a remarkable ability to rebound. Game: Syracuse 2 pts Next game: SMU 13 pts, 11 reb Game: Clemson 9 pts Next game: Florida State 20 pts Game: Boston College 3 pts Next game: Pittsburgh 26 pts In those three games, Powell is averaging 19.7 points on 48.6% shooting and 47.5% three-point shooting . He’ll contend with a Virginia team that still plays through its Pack Line principles – notably clogging paints and playing in gaps – but has started to utilize more switches than hedges. Stoudamire says his team needs to improve its ability to swing the ball from side to side in the rematch. Worth remembering: Tech didn’t have Jaeden Mustaf in the first meeting due to a foot injury, and Lance Terry battled a wrist injury that caused him to go scoreless. Georgia Tech finished 7-3 to close the regular season, but Stoudamire has a theory for those three losses. “Virginia, Boston College, Wake – we had more Senior Day road games, or something going on this year,” Stoudamire laughed. “Everywhere we went, it got nostalgic on us. It was really weird.” Indeed, in their Feb. 8 matchup, Virginia honored longtime head coach Tony Bennett with a halftime banner-raising ceremony. In the win-or-go-home stakes of a postseason, motivation likely won’t be an issue on either side this time. Now that we’re prepared, we hope you are as well. Join us for pregame coverage starting with the “Ramblin’ Wreck Tip-off Show” at 11:30 a.m. ET on the Georgia Tech Sports Network. Thanks for reading “Inside the Chart” this year. See you in Charlotte. -AD-

At work in the Queen City#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/W4FAhjVwVF — Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) March 11, 2025