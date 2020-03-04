Inside the Chart - Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets They bounded out of the film room and onto the Zelnak Practice Center floor Monday, resolutely energetic in spite of the news delivered to them minutes earlier. The lack of a postseason hasn’t robbed Georgia Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) of its motivation heading into its final two games. Far from it. The Yellow Jackets know they have a chance for their first winning conference record since 2004. They can secure their longest home ACC win streak since that famed 1995-96 ACC regular-season championship team. They can avenge a loss to Pittsburgh (15-15, 6-13 ACC), a team that beat them Feb. 8 but has since dropped six in a row. And most importantly, they can send off their two seniors, James Banks and Shembari Phillips – the ones who lose the most from Tech’s postseason ban – with one last win at McCamish Pavilion. Head coach Josh Pastner expected his team to be crestfallen. Who wouldn’t? But he also wasn’t surprised by his players’ resilience. “They’ve played hard all the time. Our standard is nothing less than that. So for what we have to play for this week, it’s not going to be any different from the previous weeks. They’re going to give us great effort. They’re going to leave it all on the floor. They’re going to compete. They’re going to have great competitive excellence,” Pastner said at his weekly media gathering. That competitive excellence will try to push them closer to some milestones that haven’t been reached at Tech in a long time – postseason or not. Enjoy the top notes from my chart as Georgia Tech runs out of the home locker room one final time in 2020 (9 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College):

James Banks’ affinity for size-17 Crocs has become legendary. (photo by Mike Stamus) Georgia Tech’s three-point defense claimed another victim Saturday, holding Miami to a season-worst 2-of-17 shooting in a 63-57 win. Remarkably, in the Yellow Jackets’ last three home games, their opponents (Louisville, Clemson, Miami) have all shot a season-worst in three-point percentage. Pastner attributes it to his team’s improved man-to-man defense, specifically the way his guards have “warred” over screens. In Pastner’s vernacular, a player “wars” over a screen by sweeping his lead leg over the screener, which allows him to stay in front of his ballhandler. Tech’s guards have become more proficient at that technique, leading to fewer breakdowns and open threes off kickouts. Three-pointers aren’t as imminent a threat against Pittsburgh – the Panthers shoot 29.8 percent, second-worst in the ACC – but their ability to create off ball screens was a key element in their 73-64 win last month. In the second half especially, the Panthers queued up a barrage of side ball screens for players like Xavier Johnson (11.7 ppg, 5.0 apg), Audiese Toney (24 points vs. NC State Saturday) and Trey McGowens (14 points, 9 assists vs. Georgia Tech). Too often they got downhill and either scored or drew fouls. Can Georgia Tech tighten up that aspect of its defense Wednesday? In spite of being undersized, Pittsburgh is also an active, athletic offensive rebounding team (#44 NCAA OR%). Pastner lauded his guards’ defensive rebounding against Miami – Jose Alvarado, Michael Devoe and Bubba Parham combined for 10. They’ll need to bring that same ethos to the boards Wednesday. ** Since joining the ACC in 1979-80, a Georgia Tech player has recorded seven or more steals in a game five times. Jose Alvarado has done it twice this season. Alvarado and Mark Price are now the only two players in Georgia Tech history with two career games of 7 or more steals. Most career games with 7+ steals Mark Price: 2 (7 vs. Clemson 1-26-84, 7 vs. Texas A&M 12-20-85)

Jose Alvarado: 2 (9 vs. NC State 1-25-20, 7 vs. Miami 2-29-20)