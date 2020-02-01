Inside the Chart - Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets

Jordan Usher opened the folding chair and placed his cell phone on the seat.

The Canton, Ga., native had just joined the Georgia Tech basketball team following a midseason transfer from Southern Cal. After sitting on the bench for the Yellow Jackets’ ACC game against Virginia Tech, the 6-7, 220-pounder wanted to get in a workout on the McCamish Pavilion floor, the chair serving as his imaginary defender on the wing.

But first, Usher needed some musical accompaniment. And the music he cued up from his cell phone may have turned as many heads as one of his high-wire dunks.

It’s not a regular part of his rotation, but Usher likes to listen to classical music. He’ll put it on to mellow his mind before a stressful game. He puts it on when he studies, searching YouTube for hours-long mixes. And he occasionally trains with it, too (he prefers songs in C minor).

The music, of course, seems completely at odds with Usher the player, a kinetic, aggressive wing who’s averaging 8.4 points per game for coach Josh Pastner’s Yellow Jackets. But as his junior season progresses, Pastner believes Usher’s game, like his taste in music, has become more refined.

“He’s understanding what it takes to become a basketball player,” Pastner said on “GT:60.” “I’ve told Jordan, your motor has to be running in transition offense, and defensive and offensive rebounding. But in halfcourt offense, your motor has to slow down. He’s getting better at becoming a basketball player with his footwork, with not rushing everything.”

“I’m really proud of what he’s doing on the glass, trying to make the right play and really finding the open man,” he added.

Pastner noted his growth again Tuesday when Usher had nine points, six assists, one turnover, and a career-high four steals in Tech’s 82-54 win over Morehouse. As the calendar turns to February, Usher may be the clearest barometer yet of Georgia Tech’s wins and losses:

Usher Offensive Rating (KenPom)

Wins: 117.0

Losses: 60.4

Cue up some C minor. Georgia Tech (10-11, 4-6 ACC) may need his intensity to avenge a loss last month to Notre Dame (12-8, 3-6 ACC) at McCamish. Enjoy more pre-tip reads as the Yellow Jackets shoot for their first ACC win over the Irish in South Bend (12 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College):