Inside the Chart - Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets He’d love to savor the stat some more. After finishing 15th, 13th and 8th in his first three seasons at Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner’s Yellow Jackets have now climbed to second place in the ACC in field percentage in conference games (46.3 percent). Their next opponent, No. 5 Louisville (21-3, 12-1 ACC), ranks third. Field goal percentage – ACC Games Duke – .490 Georgia Tech – .463 Louisville – .461 Florida State – .451 For perspective, those three teams around Tech rank 1-2-3 in the ACC standings. It’s enviable company, and for Pastner, undeniable proof that his team has improved offensively. Yet turnovers continue to temper any enthusiasm he has over that stat. Too many possessions are ending without a shot, too many games ending in close losses despite lofty shooting numbers. The latest example came Saturday, when the Yellow Jackets committed 22 turnovers in a 73-64 loss to Pittsburgh. They flared up Jan. 22, when 17 turnovers thwarted a near-upset of Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center. Tech fell 68-64 despite having a chance to win in the closing seconds. Since that game, Louisville has won five straight by an average of 14.4 points, extending its league-best win streak to 10 games. A team like that offers little margin for error – and turnovers shrink that space even more. Georgia Tech (11-13, 5-8 ACC) knows how close it came to a win over the Cardinals last month. They’ll aim to savor both a stat and a final score tonight. Enjoy the top five notes from my chart as the Yellow Jackets look for their first win over a Top 5 program since 2016 (8 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College):

Georgia Tech has connected in 41 percent of its three in its last two games, its best two-game stretch this season. (photo by Danny Karnik) They were teammates on the New York Rens AAU team since the ninth grade, so few secrets exist anymore between Jose Alvarado and Louisville’s Jordan Nwora. That doesn’t make what Alvarado did last month any less impressive. Despite giving up seven inches to the ACC’s leading scorer (19.5 ppg), Alvarado pestered the 6-7 Nwora all night, holding him to 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting. His ability to fight over screens and crawl underneath him caused the “Nwora Aura” to lose some of its luster. Georgia Tech played mostly man-to-man against Louisville, wary of the Cardinals’ dangerous three-point shooting. If the Yellow Jackets put Alvarado on Nwora again, how does Louisville head coach Chris Mack adjust in the rematch? Do they post him up more? Do they use him as a screener, where he can try to detach himself from Alvarado after releasing from his picks? Pay attention to that game-within-the-game Wednesday. Nwora, who took an official visit to Tech as a high school senior, scored 21 points in the first half at McCamish Pavilion last year. ** In its first two ACC home games, Tech allowed Syracuse and Duke to rain an avalanche of threes on them. The Jackets have tightened up considerably since: Georgia Tech 3pt.% defense – ACC home games First 2 games: 20 of 45 (44.4%)

Last 4 games: 21 of 83 (25.3%) Louisville may present their stiffest test yet – the Cardinals rank fifth nationally, making 40.9 percent of their three-pointers.