Inside the Chart - Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets

As Georgia Tech learned this week, there’s no solace in a near-upset.

The Yellow Jackets battled fiercely with No. 2 Duke, but turnovers and missed shots down the stretch spoiled Tech’s chances at a seismic ACC win. Near-upsets sometimes lead to a letdown the next game. Or sometimes that frustration elevates them into an even more determined effort the next time out.

That’s the fork in the road facing Georgia Tech (7-8, 2-3 ACC) as it dives into its next game against the surprise second place team in the ACC, the Boston College Eagles (9-6, 3-1 ACC). Enjoy the top notes from my chart in preparation for Saturday’s matchup in Chestnut Hill (6 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College):

**

Had they beaten Duke, the Jackets would have upstaged BC for the most head-turning win in ACC play this week. On Tuesday Boston College upset defending national champion Virginia 60-53, outscoring the Cavaliers 15-3 over the final 5:25. Even more impressive: the Eagles did it without leading scorer Derryck Thornton (ankle) and starting center Nik Popovic (back), who hasn’t played since early December. Their 0.95 points per possession was the highest allowed this year by Virginia, which led the nation in defensive efficiency.

Josh Pastner praised BC head coach Jim Christian as one of the best offensive minds in the country, but the Eagles’ unlikely ascent has been fueled by their defense. Boston College ranks 13th in the nation in steal percentage, getting a steal on 12.7% of their defensive possessions. Georgia Tech has faced two teams this year with a higher steal percentage, Arkansas and Florida State; the Jackets committed a combined 44 turnovers in those games.

Without Popovic, the Eagles switch one through five, take charges and play aggressively with their hands when ball handlers get around screens. At his press conference Friday, Pastner repeatedly called Saturday’s contest “a guard’s game.” On top of scoring 41 points, Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe only had one turnover in 89 minutes in Tech’s win over BC last year. Can they be strong in their stride-stops and give the Yellow Jackets a disciplined performance Saturday?