Inside The Chart – Florida State

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets

If Georgia Tech wants to break another COVID-shaped piñata Tuesday, they’ll first need to crack something even tougher.

The Yellow Jackets went viral – figuratively – for their creative locker room celebration following their win over Nebraska in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge last week. Their next win would rattle through the Internet for entirely different reasons: No. 15 Florida State (3-0, 0-0 ACC), their opponent in the ACC opener, owns a 26-game home win streak at the Donald L. Tucker Center. That includes a 70-58 win over the Yellow Jackets on New Year’s Eve last year.

Georgia Tech (2-2, 0-0 ACC) will try to make the candy flow again Tuesday – and this time, make it taste even sweeter.

Enjoy the top five notes from my chart in preparation for the first step in Georgia Tech’s ACC journey (8:30 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College):

Earlier this week, Josh Pastner texted Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton with a question. In truth, it read more like a statement of wonder.

“I said, ‘Where do you find these guys?’” Pastner told me in our pre-game radio interview.

Pastner was referring to the Seminoles’ annual parade of seven-footers – Hamilton counts three in his rotation this year, led by 7-1 sophomore Balsa Koprivica. They’re part of another Brobdingnagian FSU team that leads the nation in average height according to KenPom.com (79.3” per rotation player).

That length enables the Seminoles to extend high into passing lanes and swarm ball-handlers on dribble-drives. Yet Georgia Tech has already chopped down one tall team when it beat Kentucky (#4 NCAA average height) at State Farm Arena December 6. What can the Yellow Jackets learn from that matchup as they prepare to face FSU?

Georgia Tech reversed the ball quickly, which opened driving lanes and created clean looks on the back sides of plays. If the Seminoles deny hard on Moses Wright in the high post, can the Yellow Jackets swing the ball sharply and get the long, agile Seminoles out of position with their “plus-one” passes? They’ve had success recently with backdoor plays against FSU.

The Jackets made kickout threes , which could be available Tuesday given FSU’s desire to gang-challenge shots at the rim.

, which could be available Tuesday given FSU’s desire to gang-challenge shots at the rim. Georgia Tech’s guards rebounded well.

Tech protected the ball, committing just six turnovers. That may be a more difficult task against Florida State, which forces a turnover on 26.6 percent of opponents’ possessions (15th NCAA). Pastner said the Jackets will need to avoid the pick-six turnovers that often serve as Florida State’s smelling salts.

Pastner also noted that his team will have to play with good “foot advantage” – his term for catching passes and pivoting with strength so his players can gain leverage on taller defenders. Georgia Tech will likely play a smaller lineup for a third straight game Tuesday. Can they check those same boxes against another long lineup in the Seminoles?