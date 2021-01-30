Inside The Chart – Florida State

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets The postgame handshake line has been eliminated this year, sacrificed in the name of COVID, but Jose Alvarado and Mike Krzyzewski still sought each other out in the aftermath of Georgia Tech’s 75-68 loss to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium Tuesday. The senior guard and Hall of Fame coach, both fierce competitors, needed to exchange their respects, if only for a fleeting moment, before going their separate ways. Krzyzewski’s side of the chat involved a quick question. “You’re Andy’s man?” Alvarado said Krzyzewski asked him. Sadly, he wasn’t referring to a certain “Inside The Chart” author. It turns out Alvarado, who finished with 26 points, five assists and three steals across 40 gallant minutes against the Blue Devils, played AAU ball for Krzyzewski’s nephew. Andy Borman, a former Duke walk-on, coached Alvarado and junior Khalid Moore on the New York Rens. As Georgia Tech (7-4, 3-3 ACC) looks to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Blue Devils, the respect for Alvarado has continued to multiply across the ACC – and as of Tuesday, the Krzyzewski family tree. In his last five conference games, the Brooklyn native has posted some ACC Player of the Year-worthy numbers: Jose Alvarado – Last 5 ACC games PPG: 19.8

APG: 5.2

SPG: 3.6

FG%: 63,8%

3pt %: 50.0% Alas, his lowest offensive rating of the season came against Georgia Tech’s next opponent. On December 15 in Tallahassee, Alvarado scored a season-low seven points while dishing out one assist in a 74-61 loss to No. 15 Florida State. The Seminoles (10-2, 6-1 ACC) have won five straight by an average margin of 18.6 points. Aside from – and possibly including – No. 8 Virginia, there may not be a hotter team in the ACC. Then again, there may not be a hotter player in the ACC than Tech’s tenacious senior guard. Enjoy the top five notes from my chart as Georgia Tech braces for a rugged rematch at McCamish (4 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College):

Jose Alvarado has averaged nearly 20 points and more than five assists over Tech’s last five games. (photo by Nat LeDonne) In its first meeting with FSU, Georgia Tech trailed by 16 with 13 minutes to go before launching a spirited, 15-0 run over the next 3:02. The Yellow Jackets could draw no closer, but Josh Pastner doesn’t look at anything over the last 9:58 as the difference to the game. Rather, he points to Tech’s nine first-half turnovers as the thing that did them in. The Seminoles, as has become their habit under head coach Leonard Hamilton, try to smother teams with their length, depth and agility. They swarm dribble penetration (they lead the ACC in 2pt. FG% defense in conference play). They deny and play up the line, making it a chore for teams to get into their offense. They also blitz the high post, a tactic they used often on Tech’s Moses Wright. In spite of that, Pastner said his team got the looks it wanted against Florida State; it simply couldn’t cash in on them (the Jackets shot 20 percent from three against the Seminoles, their second-lowest percentage of the season). Worth noting for Saturday: FSU primarily played 6-6 Anthony Polite, a fluid, long-armed lefty, on Alvarado in their man-to-man. He’s missed Florida State’s last three games with an injury. Because of their aggressiveness swarming from the help side, Tech should have three-point opportunities on Saturday. Florida State and Tech rank 1-2 in the ACC in three-point percentage in conference play. Can Tech avoid lulls and cash in on threes more consistently than they did in Tallahassee? ***** Who else may be primed for a bounce-back Saturday? Pay attention to Michael Devoe for two reasons. The junior has strung together some solid performances against FSU lately, and his shooting splits have been decidedly McCamish-friendly: Michael Devoe – Last 2 games vs. FSU PPG: 20.0

3pt%: 57.1% (8 of 14) Devoe – 3pt.% this year Home: 46.8% (22 of 47)

Road/Neutral: 23.8% (5 of 21) Oddly, Devoe shot 47.5 percent from three in road/neutral games last year, compared to 41 percent at home. At 6-5, he’s well-equipped to get his shot off over FSU’s length.